The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has defended the petroleum products sold by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), saying they are of global standards.

The association said this in reaction to the controversy generated by a content creator’s comparison of Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) of the NNPCL and the Dangote refinery.

In the viral video on social media, the content creator compared petrol allegedly bought from an NNPCL outlet with another bought from MRS filling station, which sells petrol from the Dangote refinery.

At the end of the experiment, the content creator declared that the petrol bought from MRS lasted 13 minutes more than that bought at an NNPCL outlet.

Nairametrics reported that the national oil company has refuted the claim that petrol from its outlets is substandard while threatening legal action against content creators who present the company and its products in a bad light.

In defense of the national oil company, PETROAN argued that it has subjected NNPCL’s petrol to laboratory tests and confirmed that it meets global standards.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the National Public Relations Officer of PETROAN, Joseph Obele, the association urged the public to disregard the experiment in the viral video, describing it as fabricated.

“We are confident in the quality of petroleum products supplied by NNPCL, which adheres to strict industry standards. We urge the public to disregard fabricated content and rely on verified sources for accurate information,” the statement read.

PETROAN presents findings from laboratory tests

The statement also contained inferences from laboratory tests reportedly conducted on NNPCL’s petrol.

“Following an online viral video making such claims, PETROAN conducted rigorous testing on NNPCL’s petroleum products and confirms that they meet the highest industry standards.

As part of our oversight function in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, PETROAN engages independent standard laboratories to test and verify the quality of petroleum products before lifting from any depot or refinery. Our comprehensive tests include flash point, density, viscosity, sulfur content, water content, and ash content tests,” Obele noted.

It was stated that NNPCL’s petrol exceeds the minimum requirement from Flash point test, indicating a low risk of ignition.

On Density test , it noted that NNPCL’s petrol meets prescribed density standards, ensuring optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency

, it noted that NNPCL’s petrol meets prescribed density standards, ensuring optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency It was added that petrol from the nation’s oil firm passed viscosity test , falling within acceptable range, ensuring smooth engine operation and minimizing wear and tear

, falling within acceptable range, ensuring smooth engine operation and minimizing wear and tear On Sulfur content test , PETROAN added that NNPCL’s petrol meets regulatory limits, reducing risk of engine corrosion and environmental pollution.

, PETROAN added that NNPCL’s petrol meets regulatory limits, reducing risk of engine corrosion and environmental pollution. It added that the petrol from NNPCL’s outlets passed water content test , which was “well below maximum allowable limit, ensuring fuel stability and preventing engine problems.”

, which was “well below maximum allowable limit, ensuring fuel stability and preventing engine problems.” It noted that NNPCL’s petrol meets regulatory limits of Ash content, reducing the risk of engine wear and tear.

PETROAN encouraged healthy competition among industry players, urging them to focus on “improving products and services, investing in research and development, and prioritizing customer satisfaction.”

According to the statement, the National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, advised content creators “to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information on sensitive matters.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that NNPCL imported 159,000 metric tons of petrol between February 1, 2025, and February 12, 2025, despite the refurbishment of state-owned refineries.

Importation of petrol products has continued despite the growing number of local refineries.

Experts say imported petrol contains high Sulphur and is therefore cheap.