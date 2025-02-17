The Naira remains under pressure—how much weaker can it get, and is a rebound in sight? On this episode of Drinks and Mics, Tunji, Arnold, and Ugodre are joined by special guest Egie to unpack the biggest economic and financial stories shaping Nigeria.

We break down the Weak Naira Debate—what’s driving the decline, and can the CBN’s latest OMO moves provide any relief? Plus, with bank mergers reshaping the financial sector, we analyze the forces behind these deals and their implications for customers and investors.

With the MPC meeting approaching, will the committee maintain rates, hike, or take an unexpected turn? We also explore the potential for a Nigerian Super Bowl—can a local sporting event command global attention and investment? Finally, we examine the latest US inflation figures and their impact on Nigeria’s economy.

