The National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has raised concerns over the Federal Government’s proposed ban on 60,000-litre capacity petroleum tankers saying that such a move could result in losses amounting to N300 billion for tanker owners.

NARTO President, Yusuf Othman, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), argued that the root cause of these accidents was not the use of 60,000-litre tankers but rather poor road conditions, the state of vehicles, and driver-related factors.

“Every truck owner is an investor, and every investment is done with a view to get a return,” Othman said.

He further explained that about 2,000 trucks with 60,000-litre capacity, each worth approximately N150 million, are currently being used for petroleum distribution nationwide.

“We have about 2,000 trucks worth about N150 million each, which is about N300 billion. It will not be fair for them to go down the drain; we are trying to see if there is a win-win situation.”

While acknowledging the tragic loss of lives caused by recent accidents, he maintained that banning 60,000-litre tankers is not the solution.

“We all are not happy with the recent development that led to the loss of lives, and we pray that it will not be repeated again. It’s a huge monumental loss, as well as a monumental loss of investments.”

Backstory

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), is considering a ban on 60,000-litre capacity tankers due to frequent accidents and fatalities associated with them.

The NMDPRA has proposed restricting petroleum tankers to a maximum capacity of 45,000 litres as part of efforts to reduce accidents and explosions.

Additionally, the regulator has introduced other safety measures, including the installation of anti-spill safety valves in tanker trucks, public sensitisation against scooping at accident scenes, and regular stakeholder meetings.

According to the agency, non-compliance with these established safety measures has contributed to the rising number of fuel tanker accidents across the country.

Call for buy-back policy

Othman appealed to the Federal Government to consider a buy-back policy to support tanker owners should it decide to phase out 60,000-litre tankers.

He noted that NARTO members comply with safety regulations, ensuring that only licensed drivers in good health and with proper vision operate tankers. Additionally, the association conducts regular training and retraining of tanker drivers and mandates biannual vehicle inspections to maintain roadworthiness.

“If the capacity is reduced to 45,000, the truck cannot have a balance; reducing from 60,000 to 50,000 litres capacity could be fine, but not 45,000 litres capacity.”

Othman also emphasized that all 60,000-litre trucks currently in use are new, which makes them fit for carrying such loads.

“All the 60,000 litres trucks are new, that is why they are able to carry 60,000 litres of petroleum products. Old trucks cannot carry 60,000 litres of products and are phased out because they don’t make any economic sense.”

“We support the government and also want the government to support our private investments. We are still talking with the Federal Government, and I believe we will resolve it amicably.”

He reiterated NARTO’s willingness to collaborate with the government for a mutually beneficial solution.