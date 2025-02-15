The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed over 3,000 shops in Lagos’ Idumota Open Drug Market during the first week of its enforcement operations.

The agency disclosed this on its X handle on Saturday.

Among the alarming discoveries were vaccines stored in dilapidated, unventilated rooms sealed with iron sheets in highly unsanitary conditions.

Confiscation of banned and expired pharmaceuticals

Authorities also found large consignments of banned pharmaceuticals, including Analgin injections, diverted-free HIV antiretroviral drugs, expired medicines awaiting revalidation, and unregistered drugs.

According to NAFDAC, illicit pharmaceuticals equivalent to 12 truckloads were evacuated from the market.

Additionally, empty packs and cartons of expired, unregistered antimalarial injections were discovered inside a packing shop, with the vials already removed.

Warehouse raid uncovers controlled substances

In a separate warehouse within the market, but away from the pharmaceutical section, officials uncovered large quantities of controlled substances, including Ecstasy (MDMA or Molly), various brands of Codeine Cough Syrup, and Tramadol 225.

NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to clamping down on illegal drug markets to protect public health and ensure the safety of medicines available in Nigeria.

More Insights

NAFDAC’s ongoing crackdown on fake and substandard medicines has led to the sealing of major drug markets across Nigeria, including the Idumota open drug market in Lagos, the Ariaria drug market in Aba, and the Onitsha drug market in Anambra.

The agency’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Mr. Shaba Mohammed, stated that the week-long enforcement exercise is happening simultaneously across the three markets, which serve as distribution hubs for over 80% of medications in Nigeria.

He explained that the operation aims to tackle traders dealing in counterfeit, substandard, expired, and rebranded drugs that endanger public health.

As part of the exercise, over 5,000 shops, including warehouses and packaging stores, will be inspected to identify and remove substandard medical products.

So far, NAFDAC has confiscated seven truckloads of suspected falsified drugs, expired medicines, and drugs labeled with images of human parts.

In a related operation, on February 14th, the agency uncovered a major counterfeiting depot at Umumeje village, Osisioma Ngwa, Abia State. Officials discovered that expired medicines were being repackaged and revalidated for resale.

During the raid, large quantities of expired potassium chloride, allergy medications, immune boosters, and cholesterol treatments were confiscated.

Machinery used to alter expiry dates and rebrand drugs was also found, indicating a sophisticated counterfeiting operation.