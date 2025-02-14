The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading session on February 13, 2025, with a remarkable surge, gaining 1,349.52 points to close at 109,172.03.

This impressive increase signifies a 1.25% rise from the previous closing figure of 107,822.52, successfully breaching both the 108,000 and 109,000 thresholds.

However, despite this notable upward momentum, trading volume saw a decline of 7.50%, decreasing from 461 million shares traded the prior day to 427 million.

In a positive development, market capitalization demonstrated resilience, surpassing the N68 trillion mark, rising from N67.2 trillion to close at N68.1 trillion over 16,342 transactions.

Examining individual stock performances, REGALINS and DANGCEM each achieved commendable gains of 10.00%. Conversely, GOLDBREW and LINKASSURE faced declines, recording decreases of 9.91% and 6.76%, respectively.

Furthermore, UNIVINSURE and WEMABANK emerged as leaders in trading activity, significantly influencing the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 109,172.04 points

Previous ASI: 107,822.52 points

Day Change: +1.25%

Year-to-Date Performance: +6.07%

Volume Traded: 427 million shares

Market Cap: N68.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers

REGALINS: up 10.00% to N0.77

DANGCEM: up 10.00% to N474.10

SUNUASSUR: up 10.00% to N6.27

HMCALL: up 9.98% to N5.51

PZ: up 9.96% to N25.95

Top 5 losers

GOLDBREW: down 9.91% to N7.09

LINKASSURE: down 6.67% to N1.38

ETERNA: down 6.47% to N45.50

CWG: down 6.36% to N8.10

CHAMS: down 3.75% to N2.31

Trading volume

The daily trading volume declined by 7.50%, dropping to 427 million shares from the 461 million shares reported the previous day.

Leading the market, UNIVINSURE traded an impressive 23.2 million shares, closely followed by WEMABANK with 22.7 million shares.

STERLINGNG secured the third position with 21.9 million shares traded.

AIICO and FIDELITYBK also contributed significantly, with 19.8 million and 18.2 million shares traded, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by ZENITHBANK, which achieved transactions worth N839.4 million.

ARADEL made a notable contribution of N726.7 million, while OANDO and UBA added N604 million and N582.3 million, respectively.

ACCESSCORP rounded off the day with N485.8 million in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, DANGCEM saw a gain of 10%, while OANDO experienced a slight decline of 0.85%.

In the FUGAZ group, GTCO, FBNH, and ACCESSCORP recorded modest gains of 0.79%, 0.61%, and 0.18%, respectively.

Market outlook

The Index is currently experiencing strong buying momentum as it approaches the psychological barrier of 110,000.

If All-Share is not perceived as overbought, the positive sentiment stemming from the recent earnings reports of late January and early February may continue to propel the index upward.