Deloitte, a global consultancy firm, has introduced a free Data Analytics Internship directed at building career prospects and bridging the skills gap in the data analysis field.

The program offers participants experience with real-world data challenges and provides a certification upon completion, which can be added to their resumes to boost their professional profiles.

According to The Economic Times, the internship is open to everyone, regardless of previous experience in data analytics.

This is intended to make data analytics skills more accessible to a larger group.

Internship overview and structure

Details inform that the Data Analytics Internship is structured to offer participants the chance to work on real-world data problems.

The program is entirely self-paced, featuring pre-recorded videos and practical tasks that participants can complete at their own pace.

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate that can be used to enhance their professional profiles.

The tasks within the internship focus on practical skills such as data modelling, analysis, and visualization. This provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of the tools and techniques used in data analytics today.

Key tasks and learning areas

Two primary tasks form the core of the internship. The first task involves:

Using Tableau, a data visualization tool, to analyze and present insights from a client’s data. Participants will learn how to create dashboards that effectively communicate data findings.

The second task focuses on forensic technology, where participants will learn how to classify and analyze data using Excel. This task aims to help participants understand how to organize and interpret data, assisting clients in making informed decisions based on their findings.

How the internship works

This internship is entirely self-paced, meaning that participants have the flexibility to complete tasks on their own schedule.

There are no live sessions, which allows individuals to engage with the content as and when they are available. The format ensures that anyone, regardless of their background, can participate in the program and gain valuable experience in data analytics.

The Times relates that Deloitte’s approach provides a hands-on opportunity to work on data problems that companies typically face, allowing participants to build practical skills that can be applied in a variety of professional settings.

Eligibility and application process

Interested candidates can apply directly through Deloitte’s website. The internship is open to anyone with an interest in data analytics and aims to be an inclusive opportunity for individuals who wish to enter the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). No prior experience is required, making it an accessible pathway for beginners and those looking to enhance their skills.

On completing the program, participants would receive a certificate which would engage their resumes to a professional level. Deloitte’s program, as stated, looks to provide opportunities for professional development in data analytics.

Interested candidates are advised to visit Deloitte’s website for more information on how to apply. Or this link:https://www.theforage.com/simulations/deloitte-au/data-analytics-s5zy