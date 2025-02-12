The Kano State Revenue Service (KIRS) has set a target of over N100 billion in a plan to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), for 2025.

The agency’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Zaid Abubakar, made this known on Wednesday during the service’s annual performance review in Kano, the News Agency of Nigeria first reported.

According to him, the revenue agency has laid out both medium- and long-term strategies to enhance the state’s fiscal capacity.

“For the medium-term revenue collection plan, we aim to collect more than N100 billion in 2025, and in subsequent years, we expect to surpass N200 billion,” Abubakar said.

More insights

The state government had previously set a target of N75 billion for the year, but KIRS remains optimistic about exceeding that benchmark.

A key component of the revenue service’s strategy is the integration of technology to modernize tax collection and enhance transparency.

Abubakar noted that the agency is committed to deploying digital solutions to streamline tax administration, curb leakages, and optimize revenue inflows.

“We will continue to deploy emerging ICT solutions and data management systems to optimize revenue collection, track progress, and ensure efficient administration,” he stated.

What to know

The agency’s annual performance review served as a platform to assess its activities over the past year and refine its approach for the upcoming fiscal period.

Abubakar explained the importance of aligning revenue strategies with broader government objectives to achieve sustainable economic growth.

In addition to revenue collection efforts, the Kano State Government is undertaking a comprehensive review of its tax laws, aiming to strengthen the legal framework that underpins the state’s financial system.

“The governor has approved a review of these laws, and we expect to complete the process before the end of the first quarter of this year,” Abubakar confirmed.

Kano, a key commercial hub in northern Nigeria, has long sought to expand its internally generated revenue to reduce dependence on federal allocations.

The new revenue targets and digital transformation initiatives signal a broader commitment to fiscal sustainability and economic advancement in the state.