Bitcoin’s correction below $96,000 has caused the cryptocurrency market to turn “pink.”

This most recent rally is by no means inconsequential, as retail and institutional data indicate waning demand.

Although the asset seems to be moving independently of the fundamentals of cryptocurrency, it is being influenced by an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.

Bitcoin is still gaining attention, even though trade tensions between the U.S. and China are causing market jitters. Derivative structures, sentiment indicators, and investment flows all suggest a rise in caution.

The announcement of new Chinese tariffs on the world’s largest economy weakened risk appetite. Bitcoin immediately lost the bullish momentum that was part of a larger trend of people fleeing to safer assets in the face of trade tensions.

Although Donald Trump’s response, which imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum, caused traditional markets to stabilize, the market swiftly recovered and regained confidence.

This political response also allowed Bitcoin to find some air. However, market fundamentals show that retail and institutional weakness indicators are present.

According to the data, institutional purchasing volumes are not impressive. $204 million was invested in Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. between February 3 and February 7, compared to $742.3 million worth of Bitcoin purchased by Strategy during that time. A definite sign that leveraged traders are lowering their exposure is the sharp decline in futures premiums, which went from 11% in early February to 8%.

Investors are choosing safe-havens, as evidenced by yield declines in U.S. Treasury notes. This momentum has made the U.S. dollar index show strength, reflecting an increase in risk aversion in international markets.

The U.S. Fed’s latest signals also show less incentive to cut rates quickly, further putting Bitcoin bulls in jeopardy.

U.S. Economy Supports Fed’s Caution

“Overall, the economy is doing well,” Jerome Powell stated at his Senate hearing on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. As a result, he defended the Fed’s monetary policy wait-and-see approach. Even though inflation is higher than the 2 percent target, the Fed does not anticipate any more rate cuts in the near future.

Monetary easing is anticipated to be restricted to 35 basis points by the end of the year.

The dollar fell 0.17%, or 17 points, and is currently trading at 108 index points on the greenback index in response to this cautious approach.

The spotlight now shifts to the inflation figures for January, scheduled to be unveiled on Wednesday.

If these figures indicate persistently elevated inflation, they might prompt the Fed to prolong its stringent policy, curtailing any optimism surrounding a vigorous reduction in interest rates.

Powell will continue his hearing before the House of Representatives, posing a fresh challenge for the market, which will strive to adjust its forecasts concerning the U.S. monetary policy’s trajectory.

The market is also dealing with a fresh rise in protectionism. The threat of a trade war with the European Union has been reignited by Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% increase in customs duties on steel and aluminum imports.

The foreign exchange market reacted to these announcements immediately. The Japanese yen lost ground against the dollar, dropping 0.3 percent to 152.0, while the euro increased 0.22% to $1.03. Investors are looking to safe-haven assets in this uncertain climate, especially gold, which is seeing a resurgence in interest.

Global markets are becoming more tense as the Fed maintains its position and the White House toughens its trade stance.