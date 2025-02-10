The All-Share Index wrapped up the trading day on February 10, 2025, in the red, losing 41.70 points to close at 105,891.33.

This reflects a 0.04% decline from Friday’s closing figure of 105,933.03, even with an uptick in trading volume.

The daily trading volume surged by 48.4%, jumping from 381 million shares on the previous day to a robust 567 million shares today.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the market capitalization of the index reached N66 trillion across 17,843 transactions.

In terms of individual stock performance, STANBIC, SMURFIT, and BETAGLASS each recorded notable gains of 10.00%.

On the other hand, INTENEGINS and RTBRISCOE saw declines of 10.00% and 9.63%, respectively. Additionally, NSLTECH and FIDELITYBK stood out as leaders in trading activity, significantly impacting the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 105,891.33 points

Previous ASI: 105,933.03 points

Day Change: -0.04%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.92%

Volume Traded: 566 million shares

Market Cap: N66.0 trillion

Top 5 gainers

STANBIC: up 10.00% to N68.20

SMURFIT: up 10.00% to N0.22

BETAGLAS: up 10.00% to N95.15

HONYFLOUR: up 9.98% to N10.47

ETERNA: up 9.96% to N40.30

Top 5 losers

INTENEGINS: down 10.00% to N2.25

RTBRISCOE: down 9.63% to N2.44

JBERGER: down 8.44% to N128.00

DEAPCAP: down 8.26% to N1.00

DAARCOMM: down 7.41% to N0.75

Trading volume

The trading volume experienced a rise of 48.4%, increasing from 381 million shares in the prior session to 567 million shares.

NSLTECH led the market with an impressive 84 million shares traded, while FIDELITYBK closely followed with 67.8 million shares.

ACCESSCORP secured the third position with 40.2 million shares traded.

UPDC and AIICO also made noteworthy contributions, with 36.6 million and 27.2 million shares traded, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by FIDELITYBK, achieving transactions worth N1.3 billion.

ZENITHBANK contributed a notable N1.2 billion.

ACCESSCORP and UBA added N1.1 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

ARADEL rounded off the day with N537.2 million in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

In the SWOOT category, only OANDO reported price movements, gaining 0.14%.

For the FUGAZ group, apart from ACCESSCORP, which did not record price movements, UBA, FBNH, ZENITHBANK, and GTCO experienced declines of 2.68%, 2.42%, 2.31%, and 1.48%, respectively.

Market outlook

Despite the decline, the Nigerian stock market, as indicated by the All-Share Index, is currently benefiting from strong buying momentum, with price movements that could breach the psychological threshold of 106,000.

Provided the index is not perceived as overbought, the positive sentiment stemming from forthcoming earnings reports in late January and early February could further propel the index upward.