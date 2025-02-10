President Donald Trump has a straightforward political strategy that works for him because the Democrats can’t see beyond personal hatred for him.

He Picks a popular issue, for example, stopping boys from competing in girls’ sports.

This issue has an approval rating of 79% among Americans. 79% rating means both Republican and Democrat voters agree with Trump on this issue

The majority of Democrats oppose any policy from Trump. They don’t even engage, and they oppose openly. This means they lose independents and their party members (remember 79%) on an issue that has broad appeal.

Trump passes a bill to the effect; it paints Trump as very politically savvy and the Democrats as the party of “weird.” Trump gets political capital. Remember, the support is NOT for Trump personally. It’s for his policies.

Every American, irrespective of party, wants lower inflation and more jobs. Even Vice President Kamala got it right when she jumped in with Trump’s “no tax for tips” proposal; she adopted it and thus agreed smartly. Notice that she blunted Trump’s advantage on that particular issue.

The Democratic Party today is confusing personal hatred with opposition; it’s the same error the Republicans made with Obamacare; they voted “No” without an alternative to a policy most Americans support, which was sold as healthcare for all. Who can vote against healthcare for all? Democrats are making the same error with RFK jr and MAHA.

Mothers across America may not like Trump, but they want healthy food for their kids; asking RFK about politics missed the point. Mothers want artificial flavourings and food taken out of their kid’s meals. again, oppose but don’t scream and shout.

Look at the polls today from CBS, at 53% This is the highest it has ever been in a national polling of Trump’s political career in office; why? The things he is doing today, American voters approve of them.

Now, America has Presidents, not kings, so no one is supreme, but opposition can’t be personalised or absolute. Not everything that President Trump or the Republicans will do is holy, so Democrats need to play the part of the opposition and challenge the party in power by providing an alternative solution,

You don’t like Trump shutting down USAID, so what’s your proposal?

You don’t like ICE? What’s your alternative?

You don’t like DOGE? What do you suggest?

Again, Trump is a showman and narcissist; he understands people and understands what motivates them. The opposition to Trump can’t start and end with “No.”