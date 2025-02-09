The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over the administration’s failure to prosecute contractors who allegedly received over N167 billion from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET) and 30 other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) without executing any projects.

SERAP, in a statement shared via its official X handle, announced that it had taken legal action following the government’s failure to hold accountable contractors involved in the alleged misappropriation of funds.

“We’ve sued President Tinubu over the failure to prosecute the contractors who collected over N167 billion from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET) and 30 other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) but failed to execute any projects,” the statement read.

The anti-corruption advocacy group argues that the non-prosecution of those responsible for the fraud undermines Nigeria’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The lawsuit seeks a court order compelling the government to launch a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

SERAP’s Call for Transparency

SERAP emphasized that the government has a duty to ensure that public funds are used effectively. It stated that failure to prosecute the implicated contractors sets a dangerous precedent for financial mismanagement and corruption within government agencies.

The group also highlighted the economic impact of corruption in the power sector, which continues to suffer from inefficiencies despite significant financial injections. “Ensuring that funds allocated for development projects are properly utilized is critical for national progress,” SERAP stated.

Additionally, SERAP is urging the court to compel President Tinubu to direct the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to publish details of the projects. This includes the locations of the projects for which contractors and companies collected N167 billion, the amount collected by each contractor and company, and the names of the shareholders involved.

Broader Implications

The case against President Tinubu demonstrates concerns about Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts. The administration has repeatedly pledged to fight corruption, yet scandals involving government funds continue to surface. If successful, SERAP’s lawsuit could set a precedent for greater transparency and stricter oversight of public contracts.

With Nigeria facing economic challenges, accountability for public funds remains a crucial issue. SERAP’s lawsuit adds to growing pressure on the government to fulfill its anti-corruption promises and take decisive action against financial mismanagement.

Key Highlights:

