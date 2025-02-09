The Ministry of Interior has announced a grace period for individuals who have violated Qatar’s Law No. (21) of 2015, which governs the entry, exit, and residence of expatriates in the country.

This is to assist individuals who have overstayed their approved residency period or breached other provisions of the law.

The Qatar Peninsula reported that this grace period begins on Sunday, February 9th, 2025, and will last for three months.

“This applies to those who have violated provisions of the law related to residency or have overstayed their approved period in the country under an entry visa,” the Ministry stated in its announcement on social media today,

The Ministry’s announcement comes as part of an effort to facilitate the smooth departure of violators and ensure compliance with immigration laws.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the grace period will allow violators of Qatar’s residency laws to leave the country without facing penalties. Those affected include individuals who have overstayed their entry visa or violated other terms of their residence. The Ministry emphasized that the grace period will run for three months, starting from February 9th, 2025.

Departure process locations

To assist in the departure process, the Ministry has outlined two locations where violators can complete their procedures. Individuals can go to Hamad International Airport or visit the Search and Follow-up Department on Salwa Road.

The Ministry has specified that the department will be open for services during official working hours, from 1 pm to 9 pm, throughout the grace period.

Compliance with residency law

This announcement follows Qatar’s ongoing efforts to regulate expatriate residency under Law No. (21) of 2015, which aims to establish clear guidelines for entry, exit, and residence. The law seeks to ensure that expatriates comply with visa and residency conditions to maintain the country’s immigration standards.

As reported by The Qatar Peninsula, the grace period offers a final opportunity for violators to comply with Qatar’s residency regulations and avoid any legal consequences. Individuals affected by the provisions of Law No. (21) of 2015 are encouraged to act within the three-month window to ensure a smooth departure process.

The Ministry also noted that this is a one-time opportunity to regularize residency status or ensure a smooth exit.

The clear instructions and extended office hours aim to make the process efficient and accessible for all involved. This initiative is part of Qatar’s broader efforts to maintain an orderly immigration system while supporting expatriates in meeting legal requirements.