The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the arrest of Adam Imam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.), over the alleged fraudulent diversion of more than N3 billion.

The ICPC disclosed this in a statement on Friday, titled “ICPC Arrests NSCDC Deputy Commandant and Former Navy Admiral Over Alleged N3 Billion Fraud.”

Yusuf was reportedly taken into ICPC custody from his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in March 2024 ordered the arrest of Jibrin and two other officers over N1.5 billion money laundering charges instituted against them by the ICPC.

ICPC Charges

Nairametrics earlier reported that a bench warrant was issued against Jibrin and others by Justice Inyang Ekwo in a motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CR/158/2023, filed by ICPC counsel Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha.

In the motion obtained by Nairametrics, the lawyer submitted that Usman Jibrin Oyibe, Adam Imam Yusuf, and Brigadier General Ishaya Gangum Bauka (first to third defendants) were investigated for allegations of money laundering and making false statements regarding the diversion of funds in their respective military and paramilitary institutions into companies they allegedly had a stake in.

According to him, at the commencement of the investigation, the defendants were released on administrative bail on self-recognizance due to their status as serving and former public figures.

He added, however, that they have since refused to appear for their scheduled arraignment in court.

The lawyer then prayed the court to issue a bench warrant against the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd defendants (Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin Oyibe, Adam Imam Yusuf, and Brigadier General Ishaya Gangum Bauka) to facilitate their arrest and ensure their arraignment and trial.

Listed as first to sixth defendants in the 17-count charge are: Usman Jibrin Oyibe, Adam Imam Yusuf, Brigadier General Ishaya Gangum Bauka, Lahab Integrated & Multi Services Limited, Gate Coast Properties International Limited and Ummays Hummayd Energy Ltd.

One of the counts read:

“That you, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin Oyibe (M), sometime in March 2015 or thereabout, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while serving as the Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy, did take possession of the sum of N22,000,000.00 (Twenty-Two Million Naira) deposited by Sand Prop Ltd into the Zenith Bank account number: 1013913028 of Gate Coast Properties International Limited, a company account which bears your signature, against the name and passport photograph of one Lami Idum as the sole signatory. This sum, which you reasonably ought to have known, formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: fraud. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Justice Ekwo had approved the bench warrant following ICPC’s submissions.

ICPC Prosecution Underway

In a statement on Friday, the ICPC disclosed that its investigations revealed that Jibrin (rtd.) allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and former Brigadier General Ishaya Bauka Gangum (rtd.).

“The alleged scheme reportedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),” the statement read.

The ICPC further stated that its investigation traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

The Commission noted that four of the properties under investigation have so far been forfeited to the government, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets.

The ICPC disclosed that it is now set to prosecute those arrested and is intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects still at large.

More Insight

This case marks another round of criminal charges against the ex-Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Jibrin.

In 2023, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sued Jibrin in connection with a N600 million fraud case involving the purchase of a multi-million naira property.