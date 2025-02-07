The Bayelsa Electricity Company Ltd, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, commenced the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed 60-megawatt (MW) power plant on Friday.

This was disclosed by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Friday as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The governor announced plans to establish an independent power project to reduce the state’s reliance on the national grid and provide stable power supply across Bayelsa.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment commenced the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed 60-megawatt (MW) power plant,” the source read in part.

The Director of Operations at Bayelsa Electricity Company Ltd, Steve Bubagha Jnr, led the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, and his team on an inspection tour of the project site.

Bubagha explained that the company plans to install a 60MW plug and play gas-fired turbine that receives gas feed from the Oando gas manifold in Elebele.

The Director noted that the total land area for the project is approximately 5.8 hectares, with 2.1 hectares currently being used.

He further added that the Independent Power Plant, officially named the “Yenagoa Power Project” is designed as a Plug and Play gas turbin implying that the turbine will be ready for installation upon arrival from the manufacturers, requiring minimal setup.

According to him, the gas turbine is expected to be operational in less than two years, or at most, within two years.

More insights

The Minister of Environment, represented by Mr Adimchinobi Okereke, emphasized that the visit was to ensure the EIA process adhered to standard guidelines before granting final approval to the project.

He commended the Bayelsa state government for initiating the project, noting that once completed, it would benefit Bayelsa and contribute to solving Nigeria’s broader power supply challenges.

The EIA Consultant for the project, Prof. Azibola Inegite, reaffirmed that international best practices would be followed throughout the assessment process.

He highlighted that conducting a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment is important for the successful execution of projects that significantly impact land and the environment

The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Print Media/Public Affairs, Wisdom Ikuli, also commended Diri for his vision in executing the project.

Ikuli highlighted that the 60MW power plant would help reduce the frequent power outages in the state boost business activities and accelerate industrial growth.