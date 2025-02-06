The opportunity to pursue a master’s degree in Canada is not limited to students with top grades.

Several Canadian universities offer Master’s degree programs for students with second-class lower grades, providing them with a chance to advance their education and careers.

According to Scholarship Region, these 12 universities are particularly welcoming to graduates with second-class lower grades who may have faced barriers in the past.

1. Memorial University of Newfoundland

Memorial University, located in St. John’s, Newfoundland, is known for its affordability and wide range of graduate programs. The university offers over 170 graduate diplomas, Master’s, and doctoral programs across various fields. Memorial University focuses on research and is considered one of Canada’s top comprehensive universities.

For more information on its graduate programs, visit Memorial University’s website. Link:https://www.mun.ca/become/graduate/programs-and-courses/

2. Crandall University

Crandall University, a small Christian liberal arts institution in New Brunswick, offers personalized and values-based education. With a focus on community service and leadership development, Crandall offers graduate programs in business, education, and arts.

The university’s low student-to-faculty ratio ensures students receive individualized attention.

Visit Crandall University for more on its graduate programs. Link: https://www.crandallu.ca/program/graduate-studies/

3. St. Paul University, Ottawa

Located in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, St. Paul University is a bilingual Catholic institution affiliated with the University of Ottawa. It offers graduate programs in theology, philosophy, and social sciences. The university’s bilingual nature allows students to study in both English and French, making it ideal for multilingual learners.

For more information on programs, check out St. Paul University’s offerings. Link:https://ustpaul.ca/en/programs/

4. University of Canada West

The University of Canada West (UCW) in Vancouver offers career-focused graduate programs, particularly in business and management. It offers both on-campus and online programs designed to meet the demands of the job market.

UCW emphasizes practical skills and real-world applications, preparing graduates for the workforce.

Learn more about UCW’s graduate programs by visiting their website. Link:https://www.ucanwest.ca/programs/graduate

5. Carleton University

Carleton University, located in Ottawa, offers graduate programs in journalism, public affairs, engineering, and international studies. With a focus on research, the university provides numerous opportunities for students to engage in cutting-edge projects.

Carleton also offers co-op opportunities for students to gain work experience while studying.

For a full list of Carleton’s graduate programs, visit the university’s official page. Link:https://graduate.carleton.ca/

6. Royal Roads University, Colwood

Royal Roads University, based in Colwood, specializes in flexible, career-oriented programs. The university offers blended and online programs, making it ideal for working professionals. Students benefit from personalized attention and a supportive learning environment.

Discover more about Royal Roads University’s programs here. Link:https://www.royalroads.ca/programs

7. St. Mary’s University, Halifax

St. Mary’s University in Halifax is known for its business programs. Its Sobey School of Business is one of Canada’s top business schools, Scholarship Region cites; offering accredited programs with strong industry connections.

St. Mary’s also encourages undergraduate research across various disciplines.

Visit the university’s website to apply for their programs. Link:https://www.smu.ca/gradstudies/future-students-programs.html

8. Thompson Rivers University, Kamloops

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Kamloops offers learning options for both local and international students. The university provides a broad range of graduate programs across fields like trades, technology, arts, and sciences.

TRU also offers language training and cultural integration programs for international students.

For more details on TRU’s graduate programs, check the university’s website. Link:https://www.tru.ca/programs/graduate.html

9. University of Regina

The University of Regina offers a strong focus on research and experiential learning, with particular emphasis on Indigenous education.

The university, as stated, is dedicated to reconciliation, offering unique support services for Indigenous students.

Located in a city with a lower cost of living, Regina provides an affordable environment for students.

For more information on their programs, visit the University of Regina’s website. Link:https://www.uregina.ca/admissions/graduate/index.html

Other universities offering opportunities

In addition to the above institutions, students can also explore graduate programs at the following universities, as provided by Scholarship Region:

10. University of Prince Edward Island: UPEI Programs

11 . Lakehead University: Lakehead University Programs

12 . Brandon University: Brandon University Programs

These universities provide opportunities for graduates with second-class lower degrees, helping them continue their academic and professional journeys in Canada.