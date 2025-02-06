Nigerians can access several non-African countries without a visa, offering citizens greater freedom to travel for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

This visa-free travel opportunity comes despite Nigeria’s low passport ranking, which limits access to many other countries.

The move provides Nigerians with easier movement and broader international opportunities, Business Insider Africa cites.

Visa-free travel makes it easier for Nigerians to travel without the hassle and cost of visa applications. This allows them to engage, explore new places, and pursue business opportunities more freely.

Nigeria’s passport ranking and travel limitations

According to Henley’s latest Passport Index ranking for 2025, Nigeria’s passport currently ranks 94th. This ranking indicates that Nigerian passport holders have limited access to many countries without a visa or with visa-on-arrival options.

This lack of access restricts global mobility and affects opportunities for business, education, and cultural exchange, Business Insider Africa cites.

However, there are still several countries outside Africa where Nigerian passport holders can travel without a visa, making it possible to explore the world and enjoy global experiences.

Non-African visa-free destinations for Nigerians

Several countries outside of Africa offer Nigerians the chance to travel visa-free for varying periods. These include:

Dominica: Nigerians can visit Dominica for up to six months without a visa. Dominica, a Caribbean island known for its natural attractions, also offers a Citizenship by Investment program, which allows individuals to gain citizenship after meeting certain economic criteria.

Nigerians can visit Dominica for up to six months without a visa. Dominica, a Caribbean island known for its natural attractions, also offers a Citizenship by Investment program, which allows individuals to gain citizenship after meeting certain economic criteria. St. Kitts and Nevis : This Caribbean nation allows Nigerian travelers to stay for up to three months without needing a visa. St. Kitts and Nevis also has a Citizenship by Investment program, offering a pathway to citizenship through economic contributions.

: This Caribbean nation allows Nigerian travelers to stay for up to three months without needing a visa. St. Kitts and Nevis also has a Citizenship by Investment program, offering a pathway to citizenship through economic contributions. Barbados : Nigerians can stay in Barbados for up to three months without a visa. The island, known for its culture and cuisine, is a popular travel destination and draws a significant number of international tourists each year.

: Nigerians can stay in Barbados for up to three months without a visa. The island, known for its culture and cuisine, is a popular travel destination and draws a significant number of international tourists each year. Vanuatu : Nigerian passport holders can visit Vanuatu for up to 30 days without requiring a visa. This Pacific island nation offers a serene environment with its beaches, rainforests, and volcanoes.

: Nigerian passport holders can visit Vanuatu for up to 30 days without requiring a visa. This Pacific island nation offers a serene environment with its beaches, rainforests, and volcanoes. Micronesia: Nigerians can also visit Micronesia for up to 30 days visa-free. This country made up of over 600 islands, is known for its historical wreck dives and marine life, attracting adventure travelers.

Other visa-free destinations

In addition to the countries mentioned above, Nigerians can also visit other destinations such as the

Cook Islands

Fiji

Kiribati

These countries offer additional opportunities for Nigerians to travel freely and explore new regions of the world without the added complexity of visa applications.

Visa-free access to these countries opens doors for Nigerian travelers, allowing them to experience different cultures, engage in business opportunities, and enjoy leisure time without the barrier of visa restrictions. While Nigeria’s passport ranking may limit some travel opportunities, these destinations provide viable options for global exploration.