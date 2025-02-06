Supermodel Naomi Campbell is mounting a legal challenge against her five-year ban from serving as a charity trustee, arguing that she was the victim of a “systematic fraud” perpetrated by a former associate who allegedly impersonated her in key communications.

Campbell, 54, was disqualified in May 2024 following a damning Charity Commission investigation into Fashion for Relief, the philanthropic organization she founded in 2005.

The commission’s inquiry, published in September, found extensive financial mismanagement, including unauthorized payments and lavish spending on luxury hotels, flights, personal security, and cigarettes for Campbell.

The report concluded that only a fraction of the millions raised from high-profile fundraising events had been distributed to charitable causes-Business of Fashion first reported.

Some context

Now, new legal filings claim that Campbell was deliberately misled by a fellow trustee, Bianka Hellmich, also known as Bianka Tobinska.

According to court documents, Hellmich allegedly created a fake email account to impersonate Campbell in dealings with the charity’s legal representatives, effectively keeping her in the dark about key decisions and the scope of the investigation.

A tribunal judge last month granted Campbell permission to challenge the Charity Commission’s ruling, setting the stage for a high-profile legal battle that could reshape the supermodel’s philanthropic legacy.

Campbell, who has acknowledged past shortcomings in her role as a trustee, maintains that she is committed to uncovering the full extent of the deception.

What Naomi Campbell said

“Ever since the commission’s report, I have fought to uncover the facts. What has been unearthed so far is shocking. I want to shine a light on how easy it is to fake identities online and prevent anybody else from going through what I have been through. I want to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and justice is done.”

The Charity Commission has defended its findings, noting that written representations from both Campbell and Hellmich, submitted through their legal teams in August 2023, had contested the decision well before the report’s publication.

A spokesperson for the commission acknowledged the tribunal’s ruling and noted that the case now hinges on Campbell’s ability to substantiate “very serious allegations of wrongdoing against a fellow trustee.”

For Campbell, the case represents more than just a fight to restore her eligibility as a charity trustee—it is a battle to defend her reputation. While her legal challenge progresses, questions remain over how one of the world’s most famous models and philanthropists became embroiled in a financial scandal that has cast a shadow over her charity’s mission.