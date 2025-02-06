The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has released the results of its Treasury Bills (T-Bills) auction conducted on February 5, 2025.

The auction, which featured three tenors 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day witnessed a strong investor appetite, particularly for the one-year instrument, which saw subscriptions surpassing N3.1 trillion.

Auction Breakdown and Results

91-Day Treasury Bills

Offer: N50 billion

N50 billion Subscription: N42.37 billion

N42.37 billion Allotment: N31.94 billion

N31.94 billion Range of bids: 17.00% – 22.00%

17.00% – 22.00% Stop rate: 18%

18% Maturity date: May 8, 2025

182-Day Treasury Bills

Offer: N120 billion

N120 billion Subscription: N19.52 billion

N19.52 billion Allotment: N18.69 billion

N18.69 billion Range of bids: 17.50% – 22.00%

17.50% – 22.00% Stop rate: 18.5%

18.5% Maturity date: August 7, 2025

364-Day Treasury Bills

Offer: N500 billion

N500 billion Subscription: N3.16 trillion

N3.16 trillion Allotment: N619.36 billion

N619.36 billion Range of bids: 19.89% – 24.30%

19.89% – 24.30% Stop rate : 20%

: 20% Maturity date: February 5, 2026

Total subscription is N3,218,032,117,000. The total allotment is N670,000,000,000.

Key Takeaways from the Auction

Surging Demand for 364-Day Bills: Investors showed overwhelming interest in the one-year instrument, with subscriptions exceeding N3.1 trillion against the N500 billion offered. This reflects the preference for higher-yielding, longer-tenured securities amidst current market conditions. Lower Subscription for Shorter Tenors: The 91-day and 182-day bills saw lower-than-offered subscription levels, with the 182-day instrument recording a significant shortfall, attracting just N19.52 billion out of the N120 billion offered. Competitive Rates: The stop rates for the three tenors settled at 18%, 18.5%, and 20%, respectively, reflecting the tight liquidity conditions and investor demand for higher returns. Government’s Liquidity Management Strategy: The CBN’s allocation of N619.36 billion for the 364-day bills indicates a strategic effort to attract liquidity for government financing while balancing market interest rates.

Market Implications

The results of this auction suggest that investors are leaning toward longer-tenured instruments to lock in higher yields, given expectations of future monetary policy adjustments.

With inflation concerns and tight monetary conditions persisting, the demand for risk-free government securities remains robust.

Additionally, the stop rates indicate that the government is willing to pay a premium to attract investors, particularly for the 364-day bills. This trend could influence future bond yields and impact overall liquidity in the fixed-income market.

Investors, particularly institutional players, may continue to favor Treasury Bills as a hedge against inflation and a relatively risk-free investment option in Nigeria’s volatile economic landscape.

More insights

The CBN issued N2.2 trillion worth of maturing Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The re-issuance program is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to manage liquidity, sustain the financial market, and maintain economic stability.