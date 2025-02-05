The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved two major initiatives to advance Nigeria’s digital economy.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who announced this after the meeting, said the two initiatives: Nigeria Universal Communication Access Project and National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trust, focus on expanding connectivity to underserved communities and positioning Nigeria as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to him, the FEC approved the establishment of the Nigeria Universal Communication Access Project under a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) funding model.

He said this initiative aligns with the Infrastructure pillar of the Ministry’s Strategic Blueprint and complements Project Bridge, the government’s ambitious plan to deploy 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable across the country.

Initiative to connect 21 million people

Tijani further disclosed that the Nigeria Universal Communication Access Project aims to connect over 21 million people across 4,834 communities that currently lack basic mobile communications access, particularly in remote and rural areas.

“Access to connectivity is a service that many of us take for granted, so delivering additional base stations to cater to unserved and underserved areas will ultimately contribute to improving quality of life for more of our fellow citizens,” he said.

This project highlights the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all citizens, regardless of location, have access to essential communication services.

By leveraging a PPP model, the initiative seeks to attract private sector investment to accelerate the deployment of critical infrastructure.

Establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trust

The FEC also approved the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trust, the first of its kind globally.

According to the Minister, the Trust will consist of 10 AI experts, alongside the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and the Honourable Minister of Science, Innovation, and Technology.

The National AI Trust is tasked with mobilizing resources, providing oversight, and guiding the development of AI in Nigeria.

Its mandate includes ensuring that Nigeria’s investments in AI are future-proofed and strategically aligned with the country’s economic goals.

The Trust will play a pivotal role in harnessing the transformative power of AI to drive job creation, attract foreign direct investment, and position Nigeria as a leading voice in the global AI landscape.

Dr. Tijani highlighted the importance of AI in driving innovation across key sectors of the economy, including healthcare, agriculture, education, and finance.

A commitment to digital transformation

Dr. Tijani noted that these approvals demonstrate the Tinubu administration’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to accelerate prosperity for Nigerians.

According to him, by prioritizing connectivity infrastructure and AI development, the government aims to create a more inclusive digital economy that empowers citizens and drives sustainable growth.

The Minister reiterated that these initiatives are integral to the Ministry’s broader strategy to harness the potential of the digital economy.

What you should know

As part of measures to boost connectivity in the country, the FEC had in May last year approved the establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to facilitate the deployment of 90,000 kilometers of fibre cable across the country.

The project, which is expected to start this year is expected to internet internet penetration in Nigeria to over 70% and reduce the cost of access to the internet by over 60%.

Through the project, Tijani said Nigeria would achieve the inclusion of at least 50% of the 33 million Nigerians currently excluded from access to the internet.

It is also expected to deliver up to 1.5% of GDP growth per capita raising GDP from $472.6 billion (2022) to $502 billion over the next 4 years.