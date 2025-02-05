The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N470.9 billion for the construction of the Delta State access road and N305 billion for the reconstruction of the Lokoja-Benin Road.

These were among the key road projects approved during the council’s two-day meeting held on Monday and Tuesday.

The disclosure was contained in a post on the official X handle of the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Tuesday.

According to X post, the Lokoja-Benin Road reconstruction will be executed in three segments: N64 billion for the Obajana to Benin section (Section I), N110 billion for the Auchi to Edo section (Section II), and N131 billion for the Benin Airport area (Section III).

“N470.9 billion for Delta State access road,” the post read in part.

It added, “N305 billion allocated for the Lokoja-Benin road reconstruction with three segments

“N64 billion for Obajana to Benin (Section 1)

“N110 billion for Auchi to Edo (Section II)

“N131 billion for the Benin Airport area (Section III)”

Additionally, FEC approved N148 billion for the access road to the Second Niger Bridge in Anambra, N195 billion for the reconstruction of Phase 2, Section 1 of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), and N22 billion for the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway.

It is worthwhile to point out that the only allocations for the Second Niger Bridge in the 2025 Executive Budget Proposal under the Ministry of Works include N100 million for the construction of main works for the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States and N2 billion for the construction of access roads for the Second Niger Bridge linking Asaba and Onitsha in Delta and Anambra States (Phase 2B), as well as payment of compensation, ESIA, and consultancy fees.

More insight

Other notable approvals include N3.571 billion for the structural evaluation of the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge in Lagos, N5.4 billion for the Ado-Ekiti-Igede Road Project, N18 billion for the Wusasa-Jos route in Kaduna State, and N1.275 trillion for a collaborative road project between Abia and Enugu States.

Furthermore, FEC approved N252 billion for the Abuja-Kano highway, split into two sections: Section 1 covers the FCT to Niger State and includes a 5.71km extension, while Section 2 focuses on areas within Kano State with a 17km extension.

In a shift towards long-term infrastructure sustainability, the government announced that these projects will predominantly utilize reinforced concrete pavement instead of asphalt.

The post highlighted that concrete roads are known to be more durable, cost-effective, and long-lasting, reducing future maintenance costs and improving overall road quality.

These approvals come as part of the government’s broader effort to enhance transportation infrastructure across the country, addressing key road networks critical to economic activities and regional connectivity.