The Federal Capital Territory High Court has remanded a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, at the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the determination of his bail application.

Justice Chinyere E. Nwecheonwu ordered his remand after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, February 3, 2025, in a case bordering on alleged fraud amounting to N90,439,178.00.

Yusuf was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on alleged embezzlement, conferment of undue advantage, and fraud amounting to N90,439,178.00.

EFCC Charges

According to the EFCC, Yusuf, sometime between 2016 and July 2017, while serving as the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja, allegedly abused his position to confer undue advantage on himself by approving the purchase of a vehicle for himself at the cost of N49,197,750, exceeding the appropriated budget sum of N30,000,000.

The EFCC described the act as an offence contrary to Section 22 and punishable under the same section of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, Prof. Usman Yusuf, sometime between 2016 and 2017, while serving as the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and being a public officer in the service of the NHIS, knowingly held a private interest in the corporate entity known as GK Kanki Foundation. Without due process, you awarded a contract in the sum of N10,100,000.00 in favor of GK Kanki Foundation for the purported training of 90 persons, whereas only 45 persons were actually trained. By doing so, you committed an offence contrary to Section 22 and punishable under the same section of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Another charge states:

“That you, Prof. Usman Yusuf, sometime in 2016 and 2017, while serving as the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, used your position to confer undue advantage upon yourself. You knowingly acquired a private interest in an entity known as Lubekh Nigeria Limited, owned by your nephew, Khalifa Hassan Yusuf, by awarding him a contract for media and special public relations consultancy in the sum of N17,500,000.00. By doing so, you committed an offence contrary to Section 22 and punishable under the same section of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

What Transpired in Court

Following his arraignment on Monday, Yusuf denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to him by the court’s registrar.

After the defendant’s plea, the prosecution counsel, Francis Usani, requested the court to adjourn for the commencement of trial.

Defence counsel, O.I. Habeeb, SAN, did not oppose the prosecution’s request for a trial date but urged the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the EFCC pending the determination of his bail application.

Ruling on the parties’ requests, Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter to February 12, 2025, for the bail hearing.

The judge ordered that Yusuf be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the determination of his bail.