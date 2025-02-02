Africa Prudential Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr. Chidi Okpala as a Non-Executive Director.

These appointments took effect from January 28, 2024, pending the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a statement signed by the company secretary, Joseph Jibunoh, Africa Prudential Plc stated, “Africa Prudential Plc (the Company) hereby gives notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders, and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr. Chidi Okpala as a Non-Executive Director respectively, with effect from January 28, 2024, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

The appointees

Oluwaseyi Abe is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Magnartis Finance and Investments Limited. He possesses substantial expertise in stockbroking, investment management, and financial services.

His previous roles include serving as the Chief Dealer at Lead Capital Limited before joining Magnartis Finance and Investments Limited in 2006, where he was seconded as Chief Investment Officer to AIICO Pension Managers Ltd.

He also served as the President and Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in 2015 and has actively contributed to several boards and committees of regulatory institutions, including the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). His career highlights his dedication to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the Nigerian financial markets.

Chidi Okpala is the visionary leader of Asante Financial Services Group, a fintech company focused on providing credit solutions to MSMEs across Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda. Under his leadership, the company has successfully onboarded over 520,000 MSME customers, offering embedded digital credit solutions within the value chains of large corporates.

What you should know

He has streamlined credit processes, reducing loan application-to-disbursement time to under 60 seconds, and secured over 20 high-impact B2B partnerships across key industries, including Telecommunications, Banking, Payments, Insurance, e-commerce, Mobility, and FMCG sectors.

Additionally, Chidi has played a pivotal role in raising $15 million in equity, debt, and convertible debt financing to support the company’s expansion.

The company expressed confidence in the newly appointed Directors, expecting them to leverage their extensive knowledge, expertise, and independent judgment on matters of strategy and performance to sustain stakeholders’ trust and confidence.

Africa Prudential Plc is a Share Registration and Data Management provider with over five decades of excellence in the Nigerian Capital Market.