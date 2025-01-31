Join FONT HALL 2-Day Virtual Bootcamp from Sat. 8th – Sunday 9th February 2025 – click link to register for FREE: http://bit.ly/JoinFontHall

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, having a tech skill is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

The job market is evolving rapidly, and companies are willing to pay top dollar or equivalents for professionals who possess skills in emerging technologies like data science/analytics, product development, software engineering, Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

According to industry experts, the demand for tech skills is on the rise, driven by the growing need for digital transformation across various sectors. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, making tech skills a valuable asset for professionals looking to boost their earning potential and stay relevant.

Now meet Emmanuel, a 28-year-old marketing professional who had spent five years climbing the corporate ladder. Despite his success, Emmanuel felt stagnant, watching as his colleagues with tech skills landed promotions and new opportunities. He realized that having a tech skill was no longer a nicety, but a necessity in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Emmanuel took the leap, enrolling in online courses to learn data analysis and digital marketing. Within months, he landed a new role at a top tech firm, doubling his salary and launching a fulfilling new chapter in his career.

Or imagine a young Nigerian, Nneoma, who grew up in a family of modest means. Despite the financial challenges, Nneoma decided to pursue her passion for technology. She joined Font Hall, mentored and trained by tech professionals, and learnt Data Analytics. After completing her training and virtual internship, Nneoma landed a high-paying job at a top tech firm, not only improving her family’s financial situation but also becoming a role model for her community.

Emmanuel’s and Nneoma’s stories are not unique. In today’s rapidly evolving job market, having a tech skill is the key to unlocking new opportunities, staying relevant, and achieving success. Companies and businesses are constantly on the lookout for individuals who possess the skills to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned professional, or looking to make a career switch, acquiring a tech skill can be the game-changer you need.

Our analysis shows that skills in data science/analytics, product management, UI/UX Design, software development, and Artificial Intelligence are in high demand. Additionally, skills in cybersecurity, digital marketing, and cloud computing are also highly sought after.

To help professionals acquire these in-demand skills, Font Hall, a community-based talent accelerator, is organizing a 2-Day Virtual Bootcamp, starting at 2PM WAT on Sat. 8th February, 2025. The bootcamp, themed “Tech and Artificial Intelligence: Upskilling/Kickstarting Your Career As An Industry Expert,” will feature an impressive lineup of 15 industry professionals from renowned companies like Microsoft, Interswitch, Andela, and more. These experts will share their insights and expertise, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of the tech and AI landscape. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to upskill, our bootcamp is tailored to meet your needs.

The bootcamp is designed to provide professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the tech industry, and is in partnership with World Economic Forum Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub and Junior Achievement Nigeria Alumni. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned professional, or looking to make a career switch, this bootcamp is an opportunity to upskill and boost your earning potential.

