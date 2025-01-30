The All-Share Index concluded the trading session on January 30, 2025, in a positive light, climbing by 194.69 points to reach a total of 104,744.43.

This represents a 0.19% increase from the prior close of 104,549.74, as the index approaches the significant 105,000 mark.

Trading volume saw a notable uptick, rising by 19% to close at 497 million shares, compared to the 417 million shares exchanged the day prior.

Market capitalization also witnessed growth, surpassing N64 trillion, ultimately settling at N64.8 trillion, amid 13,716 transactions.

HONYFLOUR and CHELLARAM each achieved remarkable gains of 10.00%. Conversely, GUINEAINS and RTBRISCOE experienced declines of 10.00% and 9.70%, respectively.

FBNH and VERITASKAP emerged as leaders in trading activity, significantly impacting the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 104,744.43 points

Previous ASI: 104,549.74 points

Day Change: +0.19%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.77%

Volume Traded: 497 million shares

Market Cap: N64.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

HONYFLOUR: up 10.00% to N9.35

CHELLARAM: up 10.00% to N5.40

NNFM: up 9.98% to N55.10

SKYAVN: up 9.89% to N40.00

REDSTAREX: up 9.89% to N5.00

Top 5 losers

GUINEAINS: down 10.00% to N0.72

RTBRISCOE: down 9.70% to N2.07

VERITASKAP: down 9.30% to N1.17

MAYBAKER: down 8.95% to N8.65

DAARCOMM: down 7.14% to N0.78

Trading volume

The trading volume experienced a 19% increase, signaling a modest uptick in market activity:

FBNH led the way with an impressive 83.1 million shares traded.

VERITASKAP closely followed with 39.9 million shares.

UNIVINSURE secured the next position, trading 26.8 million shares.

FIDELITYBK and FCMB contributed significantly with 24.7 million and 22.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by:

FBNH, achieving transactions worth N2.4 billion.

ARADEL, contributing a notable N1.2 billion.

GTCO and ZENITHBANK added N1 billion and N975.4 million, respectively.

ACCESSCORP rounded off the day with N541.7 million in trades.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, DANGCEM, OANDO, and WAPCO experienced gains of 2.34%, 2.01%, and 0.93%, respectively. However, ARADEL declined by 4.16%.

The FUGAZ group displayed mixed results:

ACCESSCORP, ZENITH BANK, and UBA declined by 1.50%, 0.49%, and 0.13%, respectively.

Notably, UBA gained 0.13%.

Market outlook

All-Share is riding a bullish momentum as it climbs back toward the 105,000-barrier.

The market appears poised for positive developments, as an influx of financial results due in late January and early February could potentially propel the index past the 105,000 mark once again.