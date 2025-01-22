On December 12, 2024, Graph hosted its inaugural “Fusion by Graph” mixer, a groundbreaking event that brought together over 100 key players in the fintech and tech ecosystem.

The mixer served as a hub for meaningful dialogue, new opportunities, and deep insights, emphasizing the power of connectivity in addressing the challenges of global finance.

The event featured distinguished industry leaders, including Dickson Nsofor, CEO of Kora; Femi Iromini, CEO and Co-founder of Moni; Ruth Olojede, CEO of Flick; Buchi Okoro, CEO of Quidax; and many others who embody the spirit of collaboration within the space. Panel discussions tackled vital topics such as cross-industry partnerships, empowering women leaders in fintech, and the role of venture capital in scaling innovation.

Paul Akubo, CEO of Graph, encapsulated the event’s ethos in his keynote speech:

“In a world driven by connectivity, no single company can solve the challenges of global finance alone. It’s through partnerships, shared insights, and united efforts that we break barriers, create seamless solutions, and drive financial inclusion. As the Hopi proverb reminds us, ‘One finger cannot lift a pebble.’ Together, we can lift far more—revolutionizing how the world shares value.”

Graph showcased its suite of solutions designed to empower businesses to scale globally, including USD Accounts, USD Virtual Cards, Multi-Currency Virtual Accounts, and tailored API integrations for seamless multi-currency transactions. These offerings provide a solid foundation for businesses navigating complex global payment ecosystems, enabling them to move money, transact, and scale efficiently across borders.

As an advocate for financial inclusion and innovation, Graph positions itself as the global business partner for companies aiming to unlock new markets and streamline global operations. Fusion by Graph is set to become an annual event, continuing to foster collaboration and innovation, ensuring fintech remains at the forefront of addressing global financial needs.

With a mission rooted in empowering businesses and individuals through seamless global transactions, Graph is not just building solutions—it’s building connections that drive meaningful change.