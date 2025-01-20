The World Bank Group has imposed a 30-month debarment on two Nigerian companies, which are Viva Atlantic Limited and Technology House Limited, alongside their Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Norman Bwuruk Didam.

According to a press statement by the Washington-based bank on Monday, the sanction follows findings of fraudulent, collusive, and corrupt practices connected to the National Social Safety Nets Project (NSSNP) in Nigeria.

The statement read, “The World Bank Group today announced the 30-month debarment of two Nigeria-based companies—Viva Atlantic Limited and Technology House Limited—and their Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Norman Bwuruk Didam. The debarment is in connection with fraudulent, collusive, and corrupt practices as part of the National Social Safety Nets Project in Nigeria.”

The NSSNP was established to enhance Nigeria’s social safety net systems by providing targeted financial transfers to poor and vulnerable households.

However, investigations revealed serious breaches of the World Bank’s Anticorruption Framework in the 2018 procurement and subsequent contract processes involving Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and Didam.

Fraudulent and collusive practices unveiled

According to the World Bank, the companies and Didam misrepresented a conflict of interest in their Letter of Bids and improperly accessed confidential tender information from public officials, constituting fraudulent and collusive practices.

Also, Viva Atlantic Limited and Didam falsified the company’s experience records and submitted forged manufacturer’s authorization letters. They also provided inducements to public officials involved in the project, which qualified as corrupt practices.

These violations directly contravened the principles outlined in the World Bank’s Anticorruption Framework, prompting the sanctions.

The statement read, “According to the facts of the case and the general principles of the World Bank’s Anticorruption Framework, in connection with a 2018 procurement and subsequent contract, Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and Mr. Didam misrepresented a conflict of interest in the companies’ Letter of Bids and received confidential tender information from public officials, which constituted fraudulent and collusive practices, respectively.

“Further, Viva Atlantic Limited and Mr. Didam misrepresented Viva Atlantic Limited’s experience and submitted falsified manufacturer’s authorization letters, as well as offered and provided things of value to project public officials. These actions were fraudulent and corrupt practices, respectively.”

Terms of debarment and conditions for compliance

The 30-month debarment bars Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and Didam from participating in World Bank Group-financed projects and operations.

As part of settlement agreements with the World Bank, all three parties acknowledged their culpability and agreed to stringent integrity compliance conditions as a prerequisite for being released from debarment.

Key requirements include:

Individual training: Didam is mandated to complete corporate ethics training.

Corporate policy reforms: Both companies must enhance internal integrity compliance policies and conduct ethics training programs that align with the Bank Group’s Integrity Compliance Guidelines.

Also, Viva Atlantic Limited and Technology House Limited have committed to ongoing cooperation with the World Bank’s Integrity Vice Presidency. Reduced debarment periods were granted due to the parties’ cooperation during investigations, voluntary corrective actions, and self-imposed restrictions on participating in Bank Group tenders.

Cross-debarment provisions

The sanctions qualify for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, signed in April 2010.

This agreement facilitates reciprocal enforcement of debarment decisions, ensuring the companies and Didam are excluded from projects financed by other major international financial institutions.

Reinforcing accountability in development projects

The World Bank reiterated its commitment to maintaining integrity in development projects and protecting funds intended for poverty alleviation and economic growth.

The debarments serve as a reminder of the institution’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and fraudulent practices in Bank-funded initiatives.

For the duration of the debarment period, the implicated parties must demonstrate full compliance with the stipulated conditions to regain eligibility for World Bank-funded opportunities.