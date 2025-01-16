The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the land allocations of prominent political figures, including governors of Bayelsa and Imo States, Senator Douye Diri and Senator Hope Uzodimma, alongside other notable personalities.

Also impacted by this decision are Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, and Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro.

The revocation stems from the failure of these individuals, among 568 allottees, to pay their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) fees.

According to Lere Olayinka, media aide to the FCT Minister, the Right of Occupancy (R of O) withdrawal followed the expiration of a two-week grace period initially extended to 762 defaulters.

According to Olayinka, “It should be recalled that in early October 2024, a total of 3,273 were offered two weeks to pay their bills or lose their R-of-O titles, out of which 2,511 complied, leaving 762. The 762 allottees were further allowed another grace of two weeks to pay, but as at January 15, this year, 12 days after the expiration of the weeks, only 194 paid, leaving 568.”

The revoked land allocations include high-profile individuals such as:

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)

Hon. Oluwole Oke, Federal Lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP National Secretary

Former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro

FCTA’s Notice and Legal Basis

The FCTA invoked Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978, which empowers the government to withdraw land allocations from individuals who fail to meet the terms of their grant, including settling all financial obligations.

The public notice stated:

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA wishes to inform the allottee(s)/title holder(s) of plot(s) of land in Maitama II, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja, who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills after the expiration of the grace period granted by the Honourable Minister, Federal Capital Territory, that their Right of Occupancy to the land/property has been withdrawn, pursuant to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978 for contravention of the terms of grant which obligated the title/interest holders to settle all bills.”