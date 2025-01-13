The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) skills is growing quickly as industries increasingly seek professionals with AI expertise.

Research indicates that these skills can boost salaries by up to 47% and improve career prospects.

Researchers from Indeed say that generative AI skills can increase salaries by as much as 47%.

As AI becomes more important in businesses, having these skills improves not only productivity, but is stated to drive innovation, and cut costs.

“Job seekers would do well to consider the changing industry’s new demands, which include changes stemming from the widespread adoption of generative AI,” Indeed cites.

Employers highly value these skills and may prefer candidates with AI expertise, even over those with more work experience, according to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2024.

The value of AI skills for employers

Companies are increasingly looking for employees who can leverage AI to improve business operations. A worker with AI skills, even with limited experience, maybe more appealing than someone with extensive experience but no AI knowledge.

AI skills allow professionals to create more efficient workflows, find new ways to solve problems, and drive innovation within their companies. As industries shift towards automation and digital transformation, the need for AI-trained workers is expected to continue rising.

Learning AI without high costs

Many professionals interested in advancing their careers can gain AI skills without the need for expensive courses or degrees. Platforms like Coursera have partnered with organizations to offer affordable or even free courses, making it easier for individuals to learn at their own pace.

These courses offer certifications that can be added to resumes, enhancing a candidate’s profile. For those looking to learn AI, this provides a cost-effective option to enter the field.

Nvidia’s free AI courses and training

Tech companies, including Nvidia, recognize the importance of addressing the growing skills gap in AI. Nvidia, known for its AI hardware and software solutions, also offers a range of online resources to help individuals develop AI skills.

Through Nvidia’s Deep Learning Institute, learners can access both free and paid courses. Nvidia’s free courses cover a variety of topics and are designed for beginners as well as those looking to enhance their existing skills.

Free AI courses to boost your skills

Nvidia offers several free AI courses that anyone can take. These courses include:

Getting Started With Image Segmentation

Building A Brain In 10 Minutes

Generative AI Explained

Accelerate Data Science Workflows With Zero Code Changes

Developing An AI Background Generator With NIM

These courses vary in length, with most taking between two to eight hours to complete. Some offer certificates of completion that can be added to professional profiles. Learners interested in further education can also sign up for instructor-led workshops, though these come with a fee.

For those interested in AI, Nvidia’s courses offer an accessible starting point for upskilling, and with no upfront costs for the free courses, they provide a valuable learning opportunity.

As AI technologies continue to shape the future of business and technology, the demand for skilled professionals is set to grow. Companies, as reported, value AI expertise, and professionals with these skills can expect better career opportunities and higher salaries. Thanks to platforms like Nvidia’s Deep Learning Institute and others, individuals can now learn AI without the expense of formal education, making it easier than ever to start or advance a career in the field.