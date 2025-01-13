The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) gained significant prominence during the tenure of the brilliant Dr. Yemi Kale.

Under his leadership, the NBS served as a reliable barometer to measure government performance and an essential tool for policy formulation and execution. Its reports provided Nigerians with a transparent view of how the government was performing, serving as a constant reminder to the Buhari administration that it was falling short of its promises.

The NBS of that era was renowned for its unbiased, articulate, and serious reports, earning the trust of Nigerians who eagerly anticipated its publications for various purposes.

However, since Dr. Kale’s unceremonious exit, the NBS has seemingly sunk into lethargy, releasing questionable reports that continue to erode its credibility.

One such report, on kidnap ransom payments, sparked significant controversy, leading to tensions with authorities, as both parties exchanged allegations and denials. Still reeling from that fallout, the bureau has now ventured into an even more controversial terrain.

The GDP Rebasing Controversy

In its bid to rebase Nigeria’s GDP, the NBS has reportedly proposed including illegal activities such as prostitution and drug trafficking as part of legitimate economic activities.

The rationale? Twofold: European countries have implemented similar measures, and these activities have reportedly achieved enough scale to warrant inclusion.

This reasoning defies logic and raises profound ethical and practical concerns.

Ethical and Logical Flaws

The suggestion is not simply a moral issue, as Rotus, the sometimes overenthusiastic Arise TV reporter, argued during a heated debate at the Duke’s Summit.

He contended that acknowledging prostitution reflects reality since “most men buy sex.”

The absurdity of such an argument and by extension, the NBS’s position is staggering.

If an activity is illegal, it cannot be classified as a legitimate economic contribution. Including proceeds from drug trafficking or prostitution in GDP calculations sends a confusing message. How can law enforcement question individuals engaged in these activities if their contributions are counted toward national economic performance?

Moreover, it opens the door for other criminal activities armed robbery, ritual killings, and human trafficking—to demand legitimacy, citing their scale and financial contributions.

Lazy Intellectualism

This proposal highlights a troubling trend of “lazy intellectualism.” Instead of interrogating reports from other countries, adapting them to Nigeria’s unique context, or devising indigenous frameworks, the NBS leadership seems content with wholesale adoption.

Denmark may include such activities in its GDP, but does it face the same institutional challenges, weakened judiciary, or structural leadership failures as Nigeria? Do we possess the technological infrastructure to track and measure such activities effectively?

In Nigeria, sex work is deeply embedded in society, often operating under the radar. The majority of sex workers do not identify as such; they are students, housewives, and professionals engaging in discreet, informal transactions.

How does the NBS intend to track this?

Furthermore, proceeds from illegal activities are already circulating within the economy. Proceeds from prostitution and drug sales are spent on real estate, education, healthcare, and consumer goods. These expenditures are already captured under legitimate economic sectors

Inflating the GDP

Attempting to artificially boost the GDP by including illegal activities is ethically and practically indefensible. It undermines the judiciary, complicates law enforcement, empowers criminals, and confuses youth about societal values. It also risks making the government appear inept or desperate to meet its economic targets.

The NBS is tasked with providing accurate, well-articulated statistics to guide the government. Inflating GDP figures with dubious inclusions betrays that responsibility.

Time for Leadership Change

It is becoming increasingly evident that the current leadership of the NBS may be either overwhelmed by the enormity of its responsibilities or simply unfit for the task. If the government is serious about meeting its ambitious economic targets, it must urgently reassess the bureau’s leadership and strategies.