Soochow University is now accepting applications for its graduate programs for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The university offers scholarships to international students through the Chinese Government’s “High-Level Graduate Students” Scholarship Program (CSC Type B) and the Soochow University International Students Scholarship.

The institution, located in Suzhou, China, ranks among China’s top 30 universities and is known for its academic programs and international student offerings.

According to the university, this opportunity extends to both master’s and doctoral programs, providing a range of scholarships aimed at supporting outstanding students from around the world.

Scholarship benefits for international students

Both scholarship programs at Soochow University offer substantial financial benefits:

Full coverage of tuition fees

Accommodation expenses included

Monthly living stipends, in line with the Chinese Government Scholarship standard

Comprehensive medical insurance for the duration of the program

These benefits are designed to assist international students in pursuing their academic goals at the university.

Eligibility and application requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Non-Chinese citizenship and good health

A bachelor’s degree or its equivalent for those applying to master’s programs, and a master’s degree or equivalent for doctoral candidates

Age restrictions: Under 35 for master’s applicants and under 40 for doctoral applicants

Applicants must not currently hold any other scholarships from the Chinese government or the university (excluding one-time awards)

The university also requires specific documentation for applications, including proof of academic qualifications, health certificates, and non-criminal record reports. Applicants must submit clear and valid copies of their documents for consideration.

Required documents and application process

Applicants must submit a range of documents to be considered for admission and scholarship. These include:

A copy of the passport

Notarized copies of diplomas and transcripts

Proof of language proficiency

Two recommendation letters from professors or associate professors

A study plan (1,000 words minimum for master’s applicants, or a signed proposal for doctoral candidates)

Health certificate and non-criminal record report

Financial guarantee documents, showing proof of income and savings of at least 5000 USD

Applications must be submitted through the Soochow University International Student Service System at https://suda.17gz.org. Candidates applying for the CSC scholarship must also use the China Scholarship Council system for submission.

Application deadlines and important dates

The university has set the following deadlines for applications:

Chinese government “High-Level graduate students” scholarship program: Open now – February 28th, 2025. Results are expected in late May 2025.

Soochow university international students scholarship: Open now – April 15th, 2025. Results expected by May 30th, 2025.

Self-sponsored applications: Open now – June 15th, 2025. Results are expected by June 30th, 2025.

Contact information for further inquiries

For more information or assistance with applications, interested candidates can contact the International Students Affairs Office at Soochow University.

Soochow University emphasizes the importance of submitting complete and accurate documents. All uploaded materials should be clear and valid, as any discrepancies found during a security check upon enrollment could lead to expulsion from the program.