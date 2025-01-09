The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Igbokoda has dismantled nine illegal refining sites and confiscated 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 15,000 litres of illegally refined diesel in Obenla, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Navy Captain Aliyu Usman, Commander of the Base, disclosed this during a briefing with journalists on Thursday, describing the operation as part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to combat crude oil theft and illegal refining.

He stated that the operation, carried out on January 6, 2025, was based on credible intelligence.

“In continuation with the efforts of the Nigerian Navy to stop all acts of crude oil theft and illegal refining within the Nigerian environment, the Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, stormed into a farmhouse of illegal refining camp within Obenla community, where we discovered about nine illegal refining sites within the Obenla sea sites,” Usman said.

According to the Commander, the suspects fled the scene before the arrival of naval operatives.

“On arrival at the scene, the perpetrators have fled, obviously informed about our coming in fear of arrest.

“However, the entire area was crammed, and we discovered about 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil, which was yet to be cooked, and about 15,000 litres of illegally refined product suspected to be automatic gas oil (AGO), or diesel.

“This is yet another achievement for the Nigerian Navy in the efforts to clean up the environment and prevent all acts of illegalities by perpetrators against the Nigerian state.

“These efforts will continue until all illegalities are stopped, and this will be sustained as long as possible,” he stated.

He also seized the opportunity to sensitise the residents of the Obenla community on the dangers of harbouring such activities.

Usman also stated that the Nigerian Navy will not relent in its efforts to stop all acts of illegality, advising criminals to find legitimate businesses to do.

More insights

The Nigerian Navy in December 2024 said it would commence the second phase of Operation Delta Sanity (OPDS II), as the Nigerian government plans to intensify its war on crude oil theft in 2025.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, said “In August 2023, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production was barely a million bpd. Currently, the nation produces about 1.8 million bpd.

Our target is to reach 3 million bpd by 2025, and we are confident that the second phase of OPDS will play a key role in achieving this milestone,” Lokpobiri said

He said the collaboration between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Navy will help Nigeria achieve its target of producing 3 million barrels per day of crude oil by the end of 2025.