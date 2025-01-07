The Presidency on Monday outlined key policies to be implemented by the Bola Tinubu administration this year including the rollout of the new multipurpose national identity card by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

According to the policy outlook published by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre, the new ID card is one of the top 10 policies Nigerians should watch out for this year.

The Centre noted that the card powered by AFRIGO, which also offers payment solutions, would help improve the country’s financial inclusion situation, provide access to government services, and restore confidence in its identification system.

Other key policies

The Presidency listed other top policies to be implemented this year to include:

The National Youth CONFAB: This is expected to kick off in the first quarter of the new year as the administration seeks to strengthen the synergy between its young population and the leadership.

The Ministry of Youth is expected to announce, soon, the modalities for selecting the conference’s representatives from across the country.

National Credit Guarantee Company: First announced during the President’s 2025 New Year Message, the administration is expected to launch the National Credit Guarantee Company before the end of the second quarter of 2025.

This company will assist the administration to further consolidate and increase access to credit for individuals and critical sectors of the economy to boost national economic output.

Tax Reform Bills Implementation: The tax reform bills that are currently being debated on the floor of the National Assembly are expected to be passed over the next few months with implementation expected to begin in earnest.

The bills, apart from strengthening Nigeria’s tax collection capacity also aim to fix many basics of the economy which will in turn tackle poverty, inflation, unemployment, pand oor revenue as well as strengthen the ease-of-doing business rating of the country.

Consumer Credit Phase 2: The Consumer Credit Scheme which is a major initiative of President Tinubu’s administration is expected to be taken to a new level as the general public starts to access the benefits embedded in it.

The first phase of the scheme which has already benefited tens of thousands of civil servants will now be extended to the general public as the administration completes to increase access to consumable goods which will help drive industrialization, reduce corruption and improve the standard of living of the populace.

Special Agro Processing Zones/Green Imperative: The Special Agro Processing Zones which is an initiative of the federal government in partnership with the African Development Bank seeks to improve food production on a large scale in the country with six states pencilled down for the first phase. Large farming clusters will be setup across the country.

The Green Imperative seeks to ensure farmers at the grassroots get access to extension services including mechanized farming, and training on the use and maintenance of modern equipment by establishing centres across the 774 Local Governments.

Full Implementation of the Local Government Autonomy: All things being equal, the judgement of the Supreme Court on Local government autonomy is expected to be fully implemented in the new year.

This is expected to improve governance at the grassroots level as it enables the FG to send allocations directly to local governments without interference from the states, which is currently obtainable.

National Livestock Program: Following the introduction of a new Ministry of Livestock by President Tinubu’s administration, a National Livestock Program is billed to commence in the new year as Nigeria seeks to harness the potential in the livestock sector.

Northern Nigeria is a major player in the development of livestock and with a new operational framework in place, the sector is expected to contribute significantly to the economic growth of Nigeria, eliminate issues of farmers-herders crisis and reduce poverty in the country.

Renewed Hope Creative Villages: According to the Presidency, plans have been finalized to establish creative villages of arts in each state across Nigeria, named “Renewed Hope Creative Villages” with the goal of enhancing the creative industry and preserving historic sites.

The initiative would collaborate with state governments to identify historic locations and transform them into creative hubs.

This one-stop-shop solution will help the government to harness the potentials of the sector to create thousands of jobs, preserve monumental sites across the country and develop a sector that could contribute immensely to economic growth.

Infrastructure Commissioning: The Presidency said several Infrastructural projects are expected to be commissioned in 2025. Some of them are: