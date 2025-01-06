As part of its commitment to fostering inclusivity, Fidelity Bank Plc has inaugurated the Bundles of Joy programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at creating supportive spaces and activities for children with special needs while addressing the psychological and emotional well-being of their parents and caregivers.

The first session of the programme was held over the weekend at a dedicated facility in Lekki, Lagos. Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head of Brand and Communications at Fidelity Bank, welcomed participants and emphasized the bank’s dedication to creating meaningful experiences for its customers and the communities it serves.

Speaking at the event, Nwagboh stated, “Bundles of Joy is a vision of our Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe. The initiative is designed to foster an inclusive society by supporting children with special needs. During today’s session, the children will engage in a variety of educative and entertaining activities aimed at enhancing their mobility and social skills.

“At the same time, their parents and caregivers will participate in tailored workshops to equip them with the skills and resources they need to better care for their children.”

This programme forms part of Fidelity Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives focused on health and social welfare.

Parents and caregivers at the event expressed their gratitude for the initiative. Joy Daberechi remarked, “This is a wonderful programme. The sessions have helped me learn more about caring for my daughter, thanks to the resourceful facilitators. I deeply appreciate Fidelity Bank for creating this opportunity, even though I haven’t yet opened an account. I encourage other parents to take advantage of this initiative.”

Another participant, Deborah Eromokhodion, added, “It’s been a heartwarming experience and has created a community of support. We’ve had insightful sessions with specialist facilitators on helping our children achieve milestones and goals. Meeting other parents and exchanging tips has been invaluable.”

The day concluded with Fidelity Bank presenting goodie bags to the children and gifts to their parents, leaving attendees delighted and encouraged.

Families interested in the Bundles of Joy programme can register their children online at www.fidelitybank.ng/bundlesofjoy/. During registration, parents must provide their details, their child’s name, and information about their child’s needs. Fidelity Bank will follow up to schedule special outings for the children starting in January 2025.

Through Bundles of Joy, Fidelity Bank Plc continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering an inclusive society and uplifting the communities it serves