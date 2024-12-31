With logistics representing a $1.34 billion in Africa, the demand for innovative delivery solutions has never been greater

Nigerians face numerous hurdles when it comes to moving packages, ranging from delays and high costs to a lack of secure options .

Ozi (www.ozionline.com), a pioneer community-driven delivery app, launches today, offering users a new way to send packages and earn extra cash.

By connecting people traveling with those needing package delivery, Ozi turns everyday trips into profitable opportunities, aiming to disrupt the global parcel delivery industry, also known as the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market, currently valued at around $460 billion.

Imagine this scenario – You’re traveling to Abuja from Lagos and have empty space in your car. With Ozi, that unused capacity can earn you extra cash by delivering a package along the way. Or maybe you’re a small business owner who needs to send a package to another state but balk at the high cost of courier services.

RelatedStories No Content Available

With Ozi, you can find a verified traveler heading in the right direction to handle your delivery, Engr. Christian Chime, Ozi’s co-founder and CEO, said during the startup launch held today at Four Point by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Why travel empty when you can earn?” asks Engr. Chime said. “Ozi allows travelers to make the most of their journeys while helping others get their packages delivered with ease.”

“This simple yet powerful idea leverages the daily movements of millions of Nigerians to create a logistics network that is fast, affordable, and efficient.

“Ozi’s unique approach leverages the everyday movement of travelers to bridge this gap, creating a system where everyone benefits”.

He said that the choice of Nigeria as the first launch-location for Ozi was due the potential the country holds in the parcel delivery sub-sector.

“Actually, we had the opportunity to launch OZI in another country outside Nigeria but for our trust in the Nigerian dream and its potentials made us choose the country as the first to witness Ozi’s innovation”, Engr. Chime said. “Travelers can now monetize their journeys by delivering packages along their routes, while senders gain access to an affordable and convenient alternative to traditional courier services”.

Ozi combines convenience, innovation, and community to deliver a win-win solution for Nigerians. From quick intra-city deliveries to long-distance trips, Ozi offers an affordable, efficient solution for all.

Whether you’re a traveler looking to earn on your trips or a sender seeking a reliable delivery option, Ozi offers a solution that works for everyone.

In the words of Azubuike Augustine, the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Ozi, “Ozi’s mission goes beyond simplifying package delivery. The app represents a broader effort to create shared value for all stakeholders in the logistics process. By connecting senders and travelers, Ozi creates a win-win scenario where costs are reduced, trust is built, and income opportunities are created”.

“Ozi prioritizes safety and transparency. Every user, whether sender or traveler, undergoes a comprehensive verification process that includes ID checks and phone number authentication. This ensures that all participants in the system are trustworthy and accountable”.

To enhance security further, the CTO said that Ozi offers real-time tracking for all transactions. Senders can monitor their packages throughout the delivery process, ensuring peace of mind. For high-value items, optional insurance coverage provides an added layer of protection, reinforcing Ozi’s commitment to reliability.

“At Ozi, we understand that trust is critical in logistics,” the Azubuike added. “That’s why we’ve built a platform where every step is designed to safeguard both the traveler and the sender.”

“Ozi is more than an app; it’s a community where everyone wins,” said Ikenna Ani, co-founder/COO of Ozi.

“From today, travelers across the globe can sign up through www.ozionline.com and start making every trip count”, he said. “We have put measures in place to ensure only genuine and verified travelers or senders use the platform. Security is primary for us”.

Ikenna added that the app will be released on Google Play Store and Apple (iOS) on January 1, 2025. Ozi Live on Instagram | Facebook.