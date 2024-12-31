The Lagos State Government has removed traders operating on the rail tracks at Bolade, Oshodi, following a viral video that raised concerns about public safety.

The announcement was made by Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, on Monday.

The clearance was done in collaboration with the Nigerian Army from the nearby Ikeja Cantonment.

Wahab’s statement read: “Following the viral video on social media, we’ve removed traders from the rail tracks at Bolade, opposite Arena Shopping Complex, in collaboration with Nigerian Army personnel from Ikeja Cantonment.”

The viral video, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user identified as @dipoaina1 on December 28, depicted scenes of buying and selling taking place perilously close to the railway tracks.

The footage showed an NRC train on the Lagos-Ibadan rail track passing by as people continued their activities undeterred. The post highlighted the dangers posed by the lack of barriers, with @dipoaina1 suggesting the railway route be fenced with barbed wire to prevent such risky behavior.

The government’s swift response underscores its commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining order around critical infrastructure. This move also aligns with broader efforts to address safety challenges associated with urban rail transportation in Lagos. However, the incident highlights the need for sustained proactive measures rather than reactive actions to prevent future occurrences.

What you should know

This incident highlights the persistent challenge of unauthorized activities along railway corridors in Lagos, which pose serious safety risks and disrupt the efficient operation of train services.

The Lagos-Ibadan Railway, constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is a key infrastructure connecting Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, to the industrial city of Ibadan in the southwest.

Officially inaugurated in June 2021, the railway spans a 157-kilometer main line and a 7-kilometer branch line, built to modern standards and capable of speeds up to 150 kilometers per hour. It provides a secure and affordable transportation option, enhancing both passenger travel and cargo logistics by effectively linking ports to inland areas.

Sharing tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway is the Lagos Red Line Phase 1, the second major rail transit project in Lagos. Spanning 27 kilometers, the Red Line features eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

CCECC is not only responsible for operating the Red Line Phase 1 but is also managing the construction of its Phase 2, which aims to further expand Lagos’ urban transit capacity.

CCECC has played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s railway sector, providing technical support, training programs, and expertise that have fostered local workforce development. As of March 5, 2024, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway had safely operated for 1,000 days, transporting over 2 million passengers.

Ahead of the Lagos Red Line Phase 1’s scheduled passenger operations on October 15, 2024, the Nigerian Railway Corporation granted a six-month temporary license for its operations, with full approval contingent on further assessments. This marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Lagos’ urban transit network.