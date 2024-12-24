Lafarge Africa Plc has published its audited financial report for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, revealing significant growth with a pre-tax profit of N91.5 billion.

This represents an increase from the N61.1 billion recorded during the same period in 2023, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 49.69%.

The company’s post-tax profit rose by 45.78% to N57.2 billion, while revenue surged by 66.02% to N479.9 billion, with cement sales contributing 97% of total revenue.

Lafarge also reported a notable rise in ‘other income,’ which jumped to N2.2 billion from N540.7 million the previous year.

Key highlights

Revenue: N479.9 billion, +66.02% YoY

Cost of sales: N246.5 billion, +74.86% YoY

Gross profit: N233.3 billion, +57.60% YoY

Administrative expenses: N29 billion, +57.86% YoY

Other Income: N2.2 billion, +319.84% YoY

Operating income: N126.5 billion, +82.55% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N91.5 billion, +49.69% YoY

Post-tax profit: N57.2 billion, +45.78% YoY

Earnings Per Share: N356, +45.90% YoY

Total Assets: N808 billion, +18.59% YoY

Commentary

A review of Lafarge’s third-quarter 2024 results indicates an improvement in performance, despite an increase in both the cost of sales and administrative expenses.

The company reported a 66.02% year-over-year revenue increase for the first nine months, reaching N479.9 billion, compared to N289 billion in the same period last year.

Cement sales were the primary driver, accounting for 97% of total revenue, while aggregates and concrete sales contributed 2.67%.

However, the cost of sales rose significantly by 74.86% year-over-year, totaling N246.5 billion, up from N141 billion.

Production variable costs comprised 66.34% of this total

Despite the cost of sales surge, Lafarge recorded a gross profit increase of 57.60% year-over-year, amounting to N233.3 billion, up from N148 billion in 2023.

Administrative expenses also saw a notable increase, rising by 57.86% year-over-year to N29 billion, compared to N18.4 billion the previous year.

Significant portions of these expenses were attributed to office and general costs (32%), salaries and employee-related expenses (25%), and technical service fees (27%).

Additionally, the company’s ‘other income’ increased to N2.2 billion, up from N540.7 million in the prior year.

Government Grants constituted 44% of other income.

Gains from Disposal of Property, Plant, and Equipment accounted for 41% of other income.

Lafarge also reported an 82.55% year-over-year increase in operating profit and a 49.69% rise in pre-tax profit, reaching N91.5 billion.

Post-tax profit increased by 45.78% year-over-year to N57.2 billion, while earnings per share rose by 45.90%, reaching N3.56 compared to N2.44 in the prior year.

Asset performance

As of September 30, 2024, the group’s total assets surged to N808 billion, marking a notable increase from N681 billion at the end of 2023.

This growth was primarily fueled by a significant rise in non-current assets, largely attributable to a robust investment in property, plant, and equipment, which grew from N360 billion to N390 billion.

Specifically, ‘’production plant assets’ represented N391.7 billion, while ‘’building assets accounted’ for N102.9 billion.

Current assets also saw a substantial uptick, especially in inventories, which surged from N54 billion to N100 billion.

Notably, spare parts comprised 47.9% of total inventories, with semi-finished and finished goods contributing 29.18%.