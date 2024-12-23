The 2023 National Health Facility Survey (NHFS) has revealed concerning gaps in tuberculosis service availability across Nigeria, with only 16.2% of health facilities offering tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis and management services.

The survey was conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, with technical support from the World Bank.

The survey carried out through a health facility mapping and listing exercise, aimed to generate an up-to-date list of all health facilities in Nigeria. It randomly sampled 3,330 facilities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The report defines tuberculosis service availability as the presence and accessibility of medical services for diagnosing, treating, and managing tuberculosis within healthcare facilities. These services are essential for controlling the spread of tuberculosis and ensuring proper care for affected individuals.

Distribution of tuberculosis services across facility types

Among the facilities providing tuberculosis services, the report highlighted that primary health facilities accounted for 14.7%, while secondary health facilities accounted for 51.6%.

The South-West zone had the highest percentage of facilities providing tuberculosis services at 20.5%, while the South-East had the lowest at 8.9%.

Tuberculosis infection control services

In terms of tuberculosis infection control, the survey found that 62.9% of health facilities nationwide offer tuberculosis infection control services. Primary health facilities provided this service at a rate of 62.7%, while secondary facilities reported a higher rate of 64.8%.

The North-West zone led in tuberculosis infection control services with 77.2%, while the South-East had the lowest at 36.8%.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 27.4% of health facilities nationwide have trained laboratory staff for tuberculosis diagnosis.

Availability of first-line tuberculosis drugs

Regarding the availability of first-line tuberculosis drugs, 57% of health facilities offer them. Primary health facilities provide these drugs at a rate of 56.7%, while secondary health facilities report a higher rate of 59.3%.

The North East had the highest percentage of health facilities offering first-line tuberculosis drugs at 62.8%, while the North-West had the lowest at 46.5%.

The 2023 NHFS provides a comprehensive evaluation of the state of healthcare facilities in Nigeria, offering crucial insights into their preparedness and capacity to deliver essential health services.

The survey aims to assist healthcare managers in identifying performance gaps and areas for improvement to enhance service delivery.

Additionally, it seeks to assess the quality of care and the readiness of secondary health facilities to better meet the needs of the population.