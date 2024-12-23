Prince Daniel, the Director of Mai Martaba, has explained how the film got nominated as Nigeria’s Official Submission for the 2025 Oscars.

Prince Daniel is a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry and social causes who has won multiple awards, including at the African Film Festival (TAFF) in the United States while earning nominations at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Nigeria’s film industry, known as Nollywood, has emerged as a significant player on the global stage, boasting a valuation of $6.4 billion.

In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Daniel sheds insights on how stakeholders can maximize the film industry’s potential for benefits across the board.

Nairametrics: “Mai Martaba,” directed by you, has been officially selected as Nigeria’s entry for the 2025 Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category. What is your take on this selection by the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC)?

Prince Daniel: I feel incredibly honoured that Mai Martaba is Nigeria’s entry for the 2025 Oscars. This recognition reflects the hard work of the entire team and is a major milestone for Nigerian cinema. It inspires me to keep pushing the boundaries of filmmaking in Nigeria.

Nairametrics: The film explores themes of power, love, and female leadership in an ancient African kingdom. What informed this line of inspiration?

Prince Daniel: The inspiration came from wanting to highlight the untold stories of powerful African women. I aimed to challenge traditional narratives and showcase African culture, leadership, and the strength and resilience of women in history.

Nairametrics: Movies by you and others are gaining international acclaim. What are Nigerian producers doing right?

Prince Daniel: Nigerian producers are excelling by telling authentic stories, focusing on quality production, and pushing creative boundaries, which is driving our cinema’s global success.

Nairametrics: Are there challenges bedeviling the Nigerian movie industry? If yes, kindly explain.

Prince Daniel: Yes, there are challenges, including limited funding, inconsistent infrastructure, and a lack of proper distribution channels. These obstacles can affect production quality and global reach. However, the industry’s growing resilience and innovation continue to push through these hurdles.

Nairametrics: Nigeria’s economy runs largely on oil and gas derivatives. What is the economic potential of Nigeria’s film industry, and how should the government and stakeholders tap into it for the benefit of the nation?

Prince Daniel: Nigeria’s film industry has immense economic potential, with Nollywood already being one of the largest film industries globally. It can drive job creation, tourism, and export revenue. The government and stakeholders should invest in infrastructure, offer incentives for production, and support distribution channels to help the industry thrive and contribute significantly to the economy.

Nairametrics: What advice do you have for upcoming artists and movie producers?

Prince Daniel: My advice is to stay authentic, embrace your unique voice, and focus on honing your craft. Consistency, passion, and resilience are key. Build strong networks, collaborate with others, and never stop learning. The industry is evolving, and opportunities are growing. There is the need to keep pushing boundaries and believe in your vision.

Nairametrics: Placing movies on Netflix and in cinemas apparently requires huge funds amid contractual agreements. How can upcoming talents in the industry thrive in Nigeria’s current economic situation?

Prince Daniel: Upcoming talents can thrive by focusing on creative, low-budget films and leveraging digital platforms for visibility. Networking, seeking grants, and crowdfunding are key strategies to overcome financial challenges. Persistence and innovation are essential.