Chile’s Job Seeker Visa (Visa SUJE) is now accepting applications for 2025, offering professionals from around the world the chance to explore employment opportunities in the country.

The visa allows foreign workers to stay in Chile for six months while seeking a job.

This program continues to support skilled workers, addressing labour shortages in various sectors such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Chile Job Seeker Visa

The Chile Job Seeker Visa, officially called the Visa de Residencia Temporal para Búsqueda de Empleo (SUJE), is available to qualified professionals who want to reside in Chile temporarily while looking for work.

Applicants must have a recognized university degree. During the six-month period, individuals are allowed to work part-time (up to 20 hours per week). Once they find a job, the visa can be converted into a work visa for long-term employment in Chile.

Eligibility requirements for the visa

To qualify for the Job Seeker Visa, applicants must meet several requirements.

They need to hold a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited university.

Professionals in certain fields, like healthcare and law, may need additional certifications or licenses.

Applicants must also show they can support themselves financially during their stay, typically by proving they have at least USD 1,500 per month.

Health insurance for the duration of the stay is required, and applicants must provide a clean criminal record certificate from their home country.

Demand for skilled professionals in 2025

According to DAAD Scholarship, Chile is expanding its focus on certain industries, with high demand for professionals in the following sectors for 2025:

Information technology and software development: There is a significant need for developers, engineers, and specialists in cloud computing, AI, data science, and cybersecurity. Healthcare professionals: As the country’s population ages and healthcare reforms take effect, doctors, nurses, and medical technicians are in high demand. Renewable energy technicians: With Chile’s focus on renewable energy, there is a growing need for technicians and engineers specializing in solar and wind energy. Construction and infrastructure: Chile’s ongoing infrastructure projects require civil engineers, project managers, electricians, and skilled workers. Educational professionals: There is a growing demand for STEM educators to support the country’s focus on science and technology education. Agricultural technologists: Chile’s agriculture sector is expanding, requiring professionals skilled in modern farming techniques and agricultural technology. Supply chain and logistics managers: The growth of global trade and e-commerce has increased demand for supply chain professionals.

Steps to apply for the Chile job Seeker visa

Applying for the Chile Job Seeker Visa involves several steps. First,

Applicants must complete the online application form available on the Chilean government website

They will need to submit various documents, including a valid passport, degree certificates, proof of financial support, health insurance, and a clean criminal record certificate.

After submitting the application, applicants may need to schedule and attend an interview at a Chilean consulate or embassy for document verification.

The visa processing time is generally around 30 days, and once approved, applicants can pay the required fees and collect their visas.

Converting the job seeker visa to a work visa

After securing employment in Chile, individuals holding the Job Seeker Visa must convert it into a Temporary Work Visa. This requires submitting an employment contract and additional documents to the immigration authorities.

Once approved, the Temporary Work Visa is valid for up to two years and can be renewed or lead to permanent residency if the individual has continuously lived in Chile.

For further details on how to apply for the Job Seeker Visa or to begin the process, visit the Chilean government’s official visa portal.