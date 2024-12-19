Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, on December 17th, announced a series of reforms aimed at improving the country’s immigration processes.

These changes are fashioned to promote fairness, security, and efficiency while addressing issues related to irregular migration, border management, and fraudulent practices.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), the reforms include significant adjustments in areas such as border operations, immigration document management, and the Express Entry system.

These measures, as stated, seek to strengthen Canada’s immigration framework while improving cooperation with the United States on border security.

Elimination of Flagpoling to improve border efficiency

One of the key changes involves the removal of flagpoling, a practice where temporary residents leave Canada and re-enter through a border port to access immigration services faster.

Minister Miller explained that this practice puts strain on border resources, disrupts enforcement efforts, and slows down cross-border traffic. In response, temporary residents will now apply online to extend their stay in Canada, which is expected to simplify operations and improve efficiency at border points.

Strengthening control over immigration documents

The Canadian government is also proposing changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to enhance the integrity of its immigration system.

These changes would give the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) more power to cancel, suspend, or modify immigration documents, including visas, if there are concerns about fraud or security risks. Additionally, applications could be suspended in cases where there is large-scale fraud or a public interest threat.

Adjustments to the Express Entry System to Combat LMIA Fraud

In an effort to address fraud in the Express Entry system, the government is removing additional points for job offers based on the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

This change is intended to reduce the incentive for individuals to misuse the LMIA process for immigration purposes and to promote fairness in the system.

Measures to address irregular migration

The Canadian government’s focus on maintaining safe and orderly migration is noticeable through these measures.

As part of efforts to reduce irregular migration, the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) has been expanded to cover the entire land border, including internal waterways like the Great Lakes. Since its implementation, the number of irregular crossings into Canada has decreased from 165 per day in March 2023 to just 12 now.

Additionally, Canada is working closely with the United States to enhance border security. This includes improving information-sharing between the two countries, strengthening vetting processes for electronic travel authorizations (eTA), and launching a North American Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime.

Reforms to protect Canada’s immigration system

The government’s proposed reforms also include measures to protect the integrity of the immigration system.

These changes would allow IRCC to quickly address situations involving mass fraud or other serious issues, such as suspending or cancelling immigration applications or documents when necessary.

These actions are aimed at maintaining the credibility and fairness of the Canadian immigration process.

Impact of the reforms

Early results from the government’s efforts show promising outcomes. For example, asylum claims from Mexican nationals have decreased by 97% since the introduction of a partial visa requirement.

The number of illegal crossings by Canadian visa holders into the U.S. has dropped by 84% since June 2024. Furthermore, countries with high levels of visa abuse are experiencing a refusal rate of 61%, demonstrating the effectiveness of these new measures.

Warnings for potential asylum seekers

Minister Miller also issued a clear message to potential asylum seekers, warning that entering Canada irregularly, especially in winter, is dangerous and will likely result in inadmissible asylum claims.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining a fair and humane asylum system while protecting Canada’s borders from illegal activities