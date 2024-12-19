Binance the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization carried out a Global survey involving 27,230 respondents recently.

The Exchange published Data from the survey revealing that up to 45% of Respondents joined Cryptocurrency in 2024.

The Survey also revealed that 24% of respondents believe AI tokens have the best potential in the market going into 2025.

The exchange published its findings in a blog post providing insights on promising crypto categories, crypto regulations next year, and expectations for the crypto market in 2025.

Massive adoption by new users in 2024

The survey revealed a heightened adoption of cryptocurrency in the year 2024. Nearly half (45%) of respondents said they joined the crypto market in 2024.

24.52% of the above figure joined the crypto space in the last 6 months while 20.60% within the past year.

43.97% of respondents have allocated less than 10% of their collective wealth to crypto, while 24.33% hold between 10% and 25% in crypto assets.

AI Tokens are viewed as the tokens with the highest potential in the market

The survey revealed that 23.89% of the 27,230 respondents selected AI tokens as the category of Tokens set to lead the market growth in 2025.

The respondents believe AI tokens have the most upward potential in the market going into 2025.

Memecoins was voted second by 19% of respondents as the next best thing in the crypto market behind AI tokens. DeFi tokens came in third at 12.37% and layer-1 tokens at 12.28%.

More regulation in 2025

The survey further revealed expectations from the respondents for the crypto market.

A huge portion of the respondents expect the crypto industry to mature and gain more real-world relevance in 2025.

19.39% of the respondents expect increased regulations for the industry in 2025 while 16.1% anticipate more participation in crypto from traditional financial institutions.

Finally, 16.51% see more implementation of blockchain technology in real-world cases.

Binance Spot used the most by respondents

The survey finally revealed that Binance Spot trading is the most widely used product among respondents.

25.89% of the respondents use Binance spot daily. Binance Earn follows suit with 25.34% of users actively using the feature to grow their portfolio.

Binance Convert claimed the third spot, with 17.33% of respondents choosing it as their preferred tool for seamless crypto conversions.

The above results speak to Binance’s diverse utility and real-world use case for its global user base.

What to know

Binance remains the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization and trading volume. The Global Crypto User Survey by Binance is a good example of the platform using its extensive reach to curate insights that help us all make sense of the crypto market.

