Binance the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization carried out a Global survey involving 27,230 respondents recently.
The Exchange published Data from the survey revealing that up to 45% of Respondents joined Cryptocurrency in 2024.
The Survey also revealed that 24% of respondents believe AI tokens have the best potential in the market going into 2025.
The exchange published its findings in a blog post providing insights on promising crypto categories, crypto regulations next year, and expectations for the crypto market in 2025.
Massive adoption by new users in 2024
The survey revealed a heightened adoption of cryptocurrency in the year 2024. Nearly half (45%) of respondents said they joined the crypto market in 2024.
- 24.52% of the above figure joined the crypto space in the last 6 months while 20.60% within the past year.
- 43.97% of respondents have allocated less than 10% of their collective wealth to crypto, while 24.33% hold between 10% and 25% in crypto assets.
- AI Tokens are viewed as the tokens with the highest potential in the market
- The survey revealed that 23.89% of the 27,230 respondents selected AI tokens as the category of Tokens set to lead the market growth in 2025.
- The respondents believe AI tokens have the most upward potential in the market going into 2025.
Memecoins was voted second by 19% of respondents as the next best thing in the crypto market behind AI tokens. DeFi tokens came in third at 12.37% and layer-1 tokens at 12.28%.
More regulation in 2025
The survey further revealed expectations from the respondents for the crypto market.
A huge portion of the respondents expect the crypto industry to mature and gain more real-world relevance in 2025.
- 19.39% of the respondents expect increased regulations for the industry in 2025 while 16.1% anticipate more participation in crypto from traditional financial institutions.
- Finally, 16.51% see more implementation of blockchain technology in real-world cases.
- Binance Spot used the most by respondents
- The survey finally revealed that Binance Spot trading is the most widely used product among respondents.
- 25.89% of the respondents use Binance spot daily. Binance Earn follows suit with 25.34% of users actively using the feature to grow their portfolio.
- Binance Convert claimed the third spot, with 17.33% of respondents choosing it as their preferred tool for seamless crypto conversions.
The above results speak to Binance’s diverse utility and real-world use case for its global user base.
What to know
- Binance remains the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization and trading volume. The Global Crypto User Survey by Binance is a good example of the platform using its extensive reach to curate insights that help us all make sense of the crypto market.
- Nearly 45% of survey figures joined the cryptocurrency space in 2024. A sizeable number of respondents expect more regulation in 2025.
Leave a Reply