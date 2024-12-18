Nigeria passport holders can travel to 45 countries around the world without requiring a visa, according to a comprehensive update on travel options for Nigerian citizens.

The countries vary in terms of visa requirements, with some offering visa-on-arrival and others allowing access through an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

The list of destinations is significant for those who wish to travel without the time-consuming process of obtaining a visa in advance.

This report, sourced from Visaindex, outlines the countries that Nigerian passport holders can visit without needing to obtain a visa beforehand, as well as details regarding those that require electronic or regular visas. These updates are important for Nigerians planning international travel in the coming years.

Visa-free travel destinations for Nigeria passport holders

Nigerian citizens can enter 27 countries without the need for a visa, allowing for easier travel across different regions. These destinations span various continents and offer different entry conditions depending on the country.

The visa-free access covers a range of purposes, such as tourism, business, and family visits. Some of the countries Nigerians can visit without a visa include:

Barbados

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Cook Islands

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Dominica

Fiji

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Kiribati

Liberia

Mali

Micronesia

Montserrat

Niger

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Togo

Vanuatu

These countries do not require a visa for entry, making travel easier for Nigerians. However, it is important to note that each country may have specific regulations regarding the length of stay, purpose of visit, and other requirements for travelers. Therefore, Nigerians should confirm the details of each destination’s visa exemption before departure.

Key points for visa-free travel

Although the 27 countries allow Nigerians to enter without a visa, travelers should be mindful of the duration of stay allowed in each country.

The period of stay can vary from a few days to several weeks, and travelers must respect these limits to avoid any legal issues.

Additionally, while visa-free entry is granted, the purpose of the visit may be restricted to tourism or short-term business. For stays that exceed the allowed duration or for other purposes, a visa or special authorization may be required.

It is recommended that Nigeria passport holders verify the specific regulations of their destination country before traveling. Some countries may allow only short stays, and travelers planning longer visits may need to apply for an extension or a different type of visa.

Countries requiring electronic or regular visas

While there are several countries Nigeria passport holders can visit without a visa, others may require an electronic visa (eVisa) or a regular visa before departure. Electronic visas are typically faster to obtain and can be processed online, reducing the need for in-person applications at embassies.

Regular visas still require a more traditional process involving interviews and submission of documents. Nigerian citizens are advised to check visa requirements for any country not on the visa-free list to avoid complications before travel.

Additionally, some countries offer visa-on-arrival options for Nigerian passport holders, where the visa can be obtained upon arrival at the destination. Visit page to see list.

However, travelers should always check the latest travel advisories to ensure they have the correct documentation for entry.

In 2025, Nigeria passport holders have access to 45 countries, including 27 visa-free destinations. While visa-exempt countries provide easier travel, it is important for Nigerian citizens to verify the terms of entry, stay duration, and purpose of visit for each destination.

Additionally, some countries may still require an eVisa or regular visa, depending on the nature of the trip. By understanding these requirements, Nigerians can better plan their international travel and ensure a smooth experience when visiting different countries.