In this episode of In Good Company, we examine the recent leadership shake-up at Julius Berger and its growing tension with the Federal Government (FG). Once a cornerstone of Nigeria’s infrastructure development, the company faces significant internal restructuring that could ripple across ongoing and future projects.

We discuss the factors leading to the shake-up, including strained government contracts and policy shifts. Industry experts weigh in on the implications for Nigeria’s construction sector and the future of Julius Berger’s dominance.

Tune in for an insightful analysis of what this means for business and governance in Nigeria.