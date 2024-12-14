The Federal Government has proposed the Fly Nigeria Act, a legislative framework designed to revitalise the aviation sector by mandating that all government-funded trips prioritise Nigerian flag carriers.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, unveiled the Act during a stakeholders’ engagement on the proposal on Friday.

Keyamo described the Fly Nigeria Act as a bold initiative to support the country’s aviation industry, which he referred to as a “vital pillar of the Nigerian economy.”

He emphasised the sector’s critical role in driving economic growth, facilitating trade, and fostering connections within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The Act’s primary focus is to ensure that Nigerian flag carriers are given priority for all government-funded travel, whether domestic, regional, or international.

“The summary of the Fly Nigeria Act is that every government-funded trip, whether from a ministry or agency, must patronise the Nigerian flag carrier first before any foreign carrier,” Keyamo stated.

This prioritisation extends to connecting flights as well.

Keyamo explained, “If you are travelling to the US through London, and the first leg of that trip has a Nigerian flag carrier flying the route, you must use the Nigerian carrier for that leg before connecting to an international carrier.”

The Minister explained that the Act aims to create demand and market opportunities, even for routes not currently operated by Nigerian carriers. By incentivising the development of such routes, the proposed legislation seeks to establish a more robust and competitive aviation market for the country.

What you should know

While the Fly Nigeria Act remains in the proposal stage, the federal government has already taken significant steps to promote local aviation content.

In October 2024, a directive was issued mandating all outbound flights from Nigeria, including foreign airlines, to source onboard meals from local caterers starting January 1, 2025.

This directive aligns with the Act’s broader vision of prioritizing Nigerian businesses, strengthening local industries, and enhancing the aviation sector.

Communicated through a memo to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, it highlights the importance of utilizing Nigeria’s resources to stimulate the local economy.

The Aviation Minister clarified that while airlines are not obligated to serve Nigerian dishes, they must engage local caterers capable of meeting international standards, with quality control agencies ensuring compliance.

This initiative complements the Fly Nigeria Act’s goal of revitalizing the aviation sector, fostering economic growth, and creating new opportunities for local businesses.