The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) concluded trading on December 12, 2024, with a notable positive performance, gaining 250.91 points to settle at 98,760.59, reflecting a 0.25% increase.

Trading activity experienced a boost, with a total of 489 million shares exchanged—a significant 53% increase compared to the previous session.

Market capitalization also rose, reaching N59.8 trillion, buoyed by 8,304 executed transactions.

On the gainers’ chart, TANTALIZER led the pack with an impressive 10.00% increase, while CONOIL mirrored this strong performance with another 10.00% rise. Custodian followed closely, posting a 9.92% advance to round out the top three.

However, the day was not without its laggards. DAARCOMM recorded the steepest decline, shedding 8.47%, while CAVERTON trailed with an 8.16% drop.

In terms of trading volume, FCMB and ETRANZACT emerged as the most actively traded stocks, significantly contributing to the robust market turnover and reflecting sustained investor interest in these equities.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 98,760.59 points

Previous ASI: 98,509.68 points

Day Change: +0.25%

Year-to-Date Performance: +32.08%

Volume Traded: 489 million shares

Deals: 8,304

Top 5 gainers

TANTALIZER: up 10.00% to N1.76

CONOIL: up 10.00% to N387.20

CUSTODIAN: up 9.92% to N13.85

AFRIPRUD: up 9.79% to N15.70

GOLDBREW: up 9.75% to N7.88

Top 5 losers

DAARCOMM: down 8.47% to N0.54

CAVERTON: down 8.16% to N1.80

OMATEK: down 7.46% to N0.62

ABCTRANS: down 7.41% to N1.25

CONHALLPLC: down 7.11% to N2.22

Trading volume

On December 12, 2024, the Nigerian equities market witnessed a significant 53% surge in trading volume, with a total of 489 million shares exchanged, surpassing the previous session’s activity.

FCMB emerged as the most actively traded stock, with an impressive 77.6 million shares exchanged.

ETRANZACT followed closely, recording 70.1 million shares traded.

HMCALL secured third place with 47.8 million shares.

JAPAULGOLD contributed 33.5 million shares to the day’s volume.

NSLTECH rounded out the top five, recording 16.7 million shares.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ARADEL dominated the day with transactions worth N753.5 million.

FCMB ranked second, reflecting strong investor confidence with N698.6 million in trades.

WAPCO and ETRANZACT were notable contributors, recording N563.5 million and N473.4 million, respectively.

Guinness completed the top five, generating a trading value of N400.7 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ

The SWOOT stocks, representing companies with market capitalizations above N1 trillion, recorded mixed performances:

LAFARGE led the gains with a 6.06% increase.

OANDO followed, rising by 3.73%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK):

FBNH posted modest gains of 0.38%.

UBA, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK experienced declines of 0.09%, 0.21%, and 0.79%, respectively.

GTCO maintained stability, closing with no price change.

Outlook

The upward momentum in individual stocks suggests the possibility of the All-Share Index crossing the 99,000-point mark in the sessions ahead, potentially driving the market capitalization to the N60 trillion milestone.

Strong investor confidence and positive performance across various sectors are expected to keep the Nigerian equities market on an upward trend in the near term.