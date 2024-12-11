Taiwan is facing a workforce crisis as it nears becoming a super-aged society by 2025.

With over 20% of its population expected to be 65 or older, the country is experiencing a significant shortage of senior professionals in key industries.

Businesses are concerned about filling leadership positions in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and healthcare, which could disrupt Taiwan’s economic stability.

According to the DAAD Scholarship, Taiwan is introducing Senior-Level Skill Shortage Work Visas starting in 2025 to help solve this problem. The new program is designed to attract international professionals to fill critical roles and ensure the continuity of Taiwan’s growth in several key sectors.

Work visa program offers opportunities for skilled professionals

The Taiwanese government’s new visa program aims to attract skilled workers in industries facing severe talent gaps. Reports inform that foreign professionals will be able to apply for several specialized work visas designed to fill senior-level positions.

These include the Employment Gold Card and other work permits for professionals in areas such as technology, healthcare, and engineering.

The visa programs will provide significant benefits for international workers, such as;

Professionals will have access to competitive salaries, with the potential for relocation benefits and tax incentives.

In many cases, the work visas also allow workers to bring their families, making the transition to Taiwan easier.

Sectors in need of senior-level talent

Taiwan’s aging workforce has left gaps in a number of industries. These sectors are seeking skilled professionals to fill leadership and technical roles:

Semiconductor and technology manufacturing

Healthcare and geriatric services

IT and artificial intelligence

Education and training

Green energy and sustainability

Business leadership and management

Engineering (civil, mechanical, electrical)

Research and development (R&D)

Finance and Accounting

High demand for skilled occupations

Taiwan is looking for professionals in several key occupations. Some of the most in-demand jobs, as informed by DAAD Scholarship, include:

Semiconductor Engineer – NT$80,000 – 150,000 (USD $2,500 – 5,000)

Software Developer – NT$70,000 – 140,000 (USD 2,200 – 4,600)

AI Specialist – NT$90,000 – 180,000 (USD 3,000 – 6,000)

Geriatric Nurse – NT$60,000 – 100,000 (USD 2,000 – 3,300)

Business Manager – NT$80,000 – 160,000 (USD 2,500 – 5,300)

These roles offer attractive salaries, reflecting the demand for senior-level talent.

Available work visas for foreign professionals

Foreign professionals interested in working in Taiwan can apply for several visa options:

Employment Gold Card: A flexible visa for high-skilled professionals, combining a work permit, residence visa, and re-entry permit. It is available for 1 to 3 years and does not require employer sponsorship. Specialized or Technical Work Permit: For professionals with expertise in fields like IT, engineering, and healthcare. This visa requires employer sponsorship and includes family visas. White-Collar Work Permit: Covers a range of occupations, such as those in technology, manufacturing, and finance. It requires employer sponsorship. Entrepreneur Visa: For individuals looking to start a business in Taiwan. This visa does not require employer sponsorship and encourages innovation.

How to apply for work opportunities in Taiwan

To apply for work in Taiwan, professionals should:

Research Opportunities: Use job portals and platforms like LinkedIn to find roles that match their skills. Prepare a Tailored Resume: Highlight relevant experience and match your resume to the job requirements. Submit Applications: Apply directly through job websites or work with recruitment agencies like Adecco Taiwan. Secure Sponsorship: Work with employers to process the necessary permits, or apply independently through the Employment Gold Card. Relocate: Plan your move, including housing and family arrangements.

With the country facing a senior-level skill shortage, these work visas present an opportunity for international workers to advance their careers while supporting Taiwan’s economic growth.