President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), disclosed this in a statement on December 10, 2024.

The presidency stated that his appointment takes effect immediately following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AGF, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

Need to Advance Economic Reforms

In a remark on the appointment, President Tinubu expressed his confidence in Mr. Ogunjimi’s capacity to deliver in his role.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is pivotal to our nation’s treasury management operations. Mr. Ogunjimi’s wealth of experience and notable competence will ensure the continued effectiveness of this vital institution as we advance our economic reform agenda,” the president stated.

President Tinubu commended the outgoing Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Madein, for her dedication and selfless service to the nation.

“After reaching the civil service’s statutory retirement age, Dr. Madein is retiring effective March 7, 2025,” the presidency added.

“In announcing Madein’s successor, President Tinubu ensures a seamless transition in the administration of Nigeria’s treasury and consolidates the implementation of the present administration’s treasury policy reforms,” the presidency continued.

Profile

The presidency stated, “As a career civil servant and the most senior director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Mr. Ogunjimi brings over 30 years of extensive experience in financial management across the public and private sectors.”

He has held several positions, including Director of Funds at the OAGF and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is a chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, chartered stockbroker, and chartered security and investment specialist.

According to the presidency, Ogunjimi’s academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Accountancy and a Master’s in Finance and Accounting.

What You Should Know

The new appointee is succeeding Dr. Madein.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) two years ago.

Her appointment followed a successful selection process to fill the existing vacancy after the suspension of Idris Ahmed, the former Accountant General of the Federation, in May 2022 over allegations of corruption and embezzlement.

Madein, who was the first female to occupy that position, was shortlisted alongside 19 other candidates for the position in January 2023.