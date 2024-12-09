TrustBanc Holdings Limited, the pioneer of Nigeria’s first Non-Interest Commercial Paper (NICP), has been honoured with the “Innovative Financial Solution of the Year” award at the prestigious Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, hosted by Business Day.

This accolade celebrates TrustBanc’s groundbreaking launch of the ₦20 billion NICP Programme, a financial instrument designed to meet the funding needs of businesses while offering investors low-risk, high-yield opportunities aligned with their values, ethical principles, and global best practices in non-interest finance.

Approved by FMDQ, the NICP Programme is structured on the Al-Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar (Investment Agency Structure), with Sultiva Wakala SPV Limited as the Wakeel (Investment Agent) and TrustBanc Holdings Limited as the Sub-Wakeel (Sub-Investment Agent). This instrument marks a significant milestone for both TrustBanc and the Nigerian financial services industry, providing Sharia-compliant, non-interest-bearing investment options to investors.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognized as the most innovative financial services group of the year,” CEO, TrustBanc Holdings Limited, Mr. Abu Jimoh, CFA

“This award reflects the dedication and expertise of our team and underscores our commitment to addressing the dearth of financial instruments in Nigeria. At TrustBanc, we remain steadfast in driving financial innovation, and this recognition affirms the impact of our efforts.”

About TrustBanc Holdings Limited

TrustBanc Holdings Limited is the parent company of a fully integrated financial services group, comprising four licensed subsidiaries: TrustBanc Capital Management Limited, TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, TrustBanc J6 MFB Limited, and WeFinance Solutions Limited.

The Group delivers a wide range of services, including treasury and wealth management, investment advisory, non-interest investment and finance, corporate finance, securities trading, insurance brokerage, microfinance, savings and lending solutions.

In addition to the groundbreaking award, the Group has consistently maintained its leadership across diverse offerings, delivering exceptional value to clients. Innovative corporate treasury management solutions have positioned it as preferred partner for institutions, while competitive yields on funds under management, low-fee securities trading products and dominance in retail lending further strengthen the Group’s market position.