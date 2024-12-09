The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said they have signed an agreement to pilot BuyNigeria.ng, an e-commerce platform designed to bring Nigerian markets online.

The two organisations disclosed this in a joint statement signed by the Head of Media at NCAC, Dr Dennis Olofu, and the Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations at NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar.

According to the statement, this followed a groundbreaking partnership aimed at integrating Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries (CCI) with the country’s burgeoning digital and innovation ecosystems.

“The initial phase will focus on markets in Kano, Lagos, Aba, and Abuja, fostering greater visibility and accessibility for traders and artisans while aligning with NCAC’s vision of enhancing productivity in the cultural and creative sectors,” the statement read in part.

Strategic alliance

The statement noted that the Director-General of NCAC, Mr. Obi Asika, and his team met with the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, alongside his senior leadership team, at NITDA headquarters in Abuja to establish a collaborative framework.

“This strategic alliance seeks to harness the strengths of both agencies to drive growth, innovation, and digital transformation across Nigeria’s creative and cultural sectors.” It stated.

Other key areas of the partnership the expansion of NCAC’s flagship programme, ICE (Innovate, Create, Empower) programme, which is designed to upskill participants in the cultural and creative industries.

According to the statement, with NITDA’s support, ICE will expand to 1,000 locations nationwide, targeting the training of 2 million Nigerians by 2027.

It added that NITDA would provide training facilities and digital labs to enhance the programme’s impact.

Digital Platforms

NCAC, in collaboration with private sector partners, is developing digital platforms for cultural inventory, fan engagement, influencer marketing, subscription vide-on-demand (SVOD), e-commerce, and capacity building.

NITDA will provide support through local distribution networks and cloud services to strengthen these platforms.

In addition, the NCAC formally requested NITDA’s assistance in equipping its headquarters and Zonal offices with computers, tablets, consumables, digital labs, and podcast studios to achieve full digital transformation.

“NCAC will mobilise its creative and cultural communities to participate in NITDA’s initiatives, including the highly anticipated GITEX Nigeria 2025,” the organisations added in the statement.

More insights

It added that joint committee comprising directors from both NCAC and NITDA has been established to drive the partnership forward and ensure seamless implementation of shared initiatives.

In addition, NCAC’s Nigeria’s Got Talent platform will integrate NITDA’s digital literacy programs and gamified learning systems, creating opportunities for creatives to thrive in a digitally empowered environment.

This partnership marks a significant step toward integrating Nigeria’s cultural heritage with cutting-edge digital innovation, unlocking the limitless potential for the nation’s creative and digital economies.