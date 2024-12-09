The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed on a negative note on December 9, 2024, declining by 103.23 points to settle at 98,107.52, reflecting a modest 0.11% decrease.

Amid the decline, trading activity experienced a significant fall, with 436 billion shares exchanged—a sharp 137% drop from the previous trading session.

Meanwhile, market capitalization remained strong at N59.4 trillion, buoyed by 9,489 individual transactions.

On the gainers’ chart, GOLDBREW led the way with a 10.00% surge, matched by NGXGROUP, which also posted a 10.00% increase. TANTALIZER secured third place, advancing by 9.92%.

Conversely, NSLTECH topped the losers’ list, shedding 10.00%, followed by GUINEAINS, which declined by 8.93%.

In terms of trading activity, FCMB and ACCESSCORP stood out as the most actively traded stocks, commanding significant volumes and dominating the market turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 98,107.52 points

Previous ASI: 98,210.75 points

Day Change: +0.11%

Year-to-Date Performance: +31.20%

Volume Traded: 436 million shares

Deals: 9,489 Top 5 gainers GOLDBREW: up 10.00% to N5.94

NGXGROUP: up 10.00% to N27.50

TANTALIZER: up 9.92% to N1.33

AFRIPRUD: up 9.72% to N11.85

WAPIC: up 9.35% to N1.17 Top 5 losers NSLTECH: down 10.00% to N0.63

GUINEANS: down 8.93% to N0.51

DEAPCAP: down 8.40% to N1.09

DAARCOMM: down 7.02% to N0.53

RTBRISCOE: down 6.12% to N2.30

Trading volume

On December 9, 2024, the Nigerian equities market recorded a sharp 137% decline in trading volume. A total of 436 million shares were traded, significantly lower than the 1 billion shares exchanged in the previous session.

FCMB led as the most actively traded stock, with an impressive 61.6 million shares exchanged.

ACCESSCORP followed with 51 million shares, while UBA recorded 27.1 million shares.

Other notable contributors included GTCO with 24.4 million shares and FIDELITYBK, rounding out the top five with 24 million shares.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ARADEL dominated with a substantial N3.5 billion worth of transactions.

GTCO ranked second, recording N1.3 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence.

ACCESSCORP and WAPCO contributed significantly, with trading values of N1.2 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

UBA completed the top five, generating N914.5 million in trades.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

Among the SWOOT stocks (companies with market capitalizations above N1 trillion), Oando shed 3.02% in share price.

Within the FUGAZ group (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK):

ACCESSCORP and UBA declined by 2.82% and 1.18%, respectively.

On a positive note, ZENITHBANK gained 0.91%, and FBNH edged up by 0.19%.

GTCO remained stable with no change in share price.

Outlook

Despite the decline in trading volume, the market outlook remains positive. The All-Share Index could move closer to the 99,000 mark, with market capitalization projected to surpass the N60 trillion threshold.

Bullish sentiment across various sectors and sustained investor confidence are expected to support the Nigerian equities market’s upward trajectory in the near term.